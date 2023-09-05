Boston Scientific Announces 2023 Investor Day Meeting and Conference Call Discussing Third Quarter 2023 Results

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will host a meeting with the investor community to review its financial goals and long-term growth strategies on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. ET.

"Our results in the first half of 2023 exceeded our expectations and demonstrated the strength of our category leadership strategy, commitment to clinical evidence generation and the winning spirit of our global team," said Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, Boston Scientific. "We are looking forward to our 2023 Investor Day, where our leadership team will provide more insight into our current pipeline, near-term catalysts and our long-range financial goals."

The Investor Day meeting will be held in hybrid format, in person in Boston and online as a simultaneous webcast. Investors and other interested parties may register for the webcast by visiting the events section on the company's investor website at https://investors.bostonscientific.com. A replay and summary materials from the presentations will also be available online on the website for approximately one year following the event.

The company also announces that it will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, on Thursday, October 26, 2023 before the market opens. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

