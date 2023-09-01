NEW SURVEY FROM THE LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY (LLS) REVEALS LOW AWARENESS ABOUT BLOOD CANCERS

Nearly 80 and 90 percent of adults respectively don't associate lymphoma and myeloma as types of blood cancer; LLS provides free blood cancer education and resources for all and personalized support for patients, survivors, families, and caregivers

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While a majority of adults recognize leukemia as a blood cancer, a new survey* by The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) found that a low percentage of respondents associate the following diseases with a blood cancer: lymphoma (including Hodgkin's lymphoma), myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs). During Blood Cancer Awareness Month this September, LLS is increasing its year-round efforts to educate people about the many types of blood cancer and is urging patients, survivors, family members, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to utilize its wide array of free informational resources and support services to help patients thrive through treatment and beyond.

Every three minutes someone in the US is diagnosed with a blood cancer. Despite being the leading source of free blood cancer information, education, and support for patients, survivors, caregivers, families, and healthcare professionals, survey results revealed that only one in four adults (26%) were aware of LLS and its resources. And, when it came to associating certain diseases with blood cancer, LLS's survey found that aside from leukemia, awareness of other types of blood cancer was low as well. Notable findings include:

Nearly three in five adults (56%) associate leukemia with being a blood cancer.

One in five adults (19%) associate lymphoma with being a blood cancer.

Nearly one in five adults (18%) associate Hodgkin's lymphoma with being a blood cancer.

One in ten adults (10%) associate myelodysplastic syndromes with being a blood cancer.

One in ten adults (10%) associate myeloma with being a blood cancer.

One in ten adults (9%) associate myeloproliferative neoplasms with being a blood cancer.

When faced with a diagnosis, it's important patients understand their type of cancer so they can make informed decisions about their health.

"Receiving the right information and support early when diagnosed with a blood cancer is critical and can help lead to better outcomes," said Gwen Nichols, MD, LLS's Chief Medical Officer. "LLS experts are here to support patients and families through every part of their blood cancer experience, and we want as many people as possible to know about the free resources available as they navigate diagnosis, treatment and beyond."

LLS's offers patients, caregivers, and family members a wide array of free support and resources about blood cancers. LLS Information Specialists provide personalized support, including disease and treatment education, can connect patients with financial and travel assistance options, clinical trial guidance, nutrition consultations, educational resources and more.

Over the past year, LLS has supported more than 90,000 people affected by blood cancer including patients like Thomas Lancaster, who learned he had stage four Hodgkin's lymphoma in late 2022. He says neither he or his wife "knew anything about it and we feared the worst." Today is proud to call himself a survivor and credits LLS's Information Specialists as a key source of support for him and his family throughout his cancer experience.

"LLS has been incredibly supportive of my wife, who was my main caretaker, from my diagnosis and throughout my treatment. She called LLS several times just to talk and learn as much as she could — we're forever grateful," said Lancaster.

We encourage patients or families who would like to share their stories to tag @llsusa in their social posts or submit their stories online at Voices of LLS.

Additionally, LLS is the largest nonprofit funder of leading-edge research for every type of blood cancer to improve treatment options for patients and advocates on behalf of—and with—blood cancer patients and their families, to make changes that will address the serious burdens of these diseases.

To learn more about blood cancer or to donate, fundraise, or volunteer for LLS, please visit LLS.org.

* LLS survey findings are based on results obtained from online interviews with 1,036 respondents conducted from February 24 – 27, 2023. This sample of online adults (age 18 years or older) is balanced to be representative of the U.S. population by gender, age, ethnicity, and census region.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

LLS is the only organization featured in the nonprofit category on both Fast Company's 2022 Brands That Matter list and the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators list. LLS stands out among brands around the world for its relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and mission impact.

