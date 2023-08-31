PERSIL® PROCLEAN® INTENSE FRESH® LAUNDRY DISCS RECOGNIZED AS "TOP SCENT-SATIONAL DISCS" IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2023 BEST CLEANING & ORGANIZING AWARDS

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Persil® ProClean® laundry detergent announced today that the Persil® ProClean® Intense Fresh® Scent Laundry Discs™ were recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards as "Top Scent-Sational Discs" in the Cleanest Clothing Category. Select winners can be found in the September 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping, on stands now with the full list available online at: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/a44372491/cleaning-and-organizing-awards-2023/.

Launched this year, the Persil Intense Fresh Discs are formulated with Advanced Deep Clean Technology with a long-lasting freshness that ensures laundry is cleaned right the first wash all while removing odors and adding up to 100 days of freshness, out of storage. The Good Housekeeping Cleaning Lab got impressive results from the detergent during the testing process, "especially on tough stains like, chocolate and mustard, and testers agreed, it left clothes smelling clean and fresh."

"At Henkel, we are constantly looking for ways to innovate and meet the needs of consumers through our products," said Matt Bernick, Senior Brand Manager at Persil ProClean. "The recognition of our Persil Intense Fresh Discs by Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards is a testament to our dedication to providing a premium clean. We're proud to offer people nationwide a convenient and easy-to-use option that provides laundry with our signature deep cleaning technology, all with an added fresh scent boost."

Persil Intense Fresh Discs feature deep cleaning technology, which includes: stain-fighting enzymes that break down stains, patented performance boosters to ensure dazzling whites, and anti-graying technology to ensure vibrant fabrics. Moreover, the Discs include added scent boost and freshness technology to tackle odors. Additionally, the formula is clean-rinsing and low-sudsing, which is optimal for great performance in all machine types (including HE). The formula enables energy efficient loads by delivering a premium clean in cold water settings. Its Advanced Deep Clean Technology fights odors at the source, is loaded with a signature scent for powerful freshness, and cares for clothes while delivering a deep clean, right down to the fibers.

Good Housekeeping Cleaning Lab experts and a team of engineers, scientists and dedicated consumer testers set out to recognize the best performing, most innovative organizers and cleaning products, tools and appliances that get the job done the first time. They used established protocols and lab equipment to assess cleaning performance across categories, and reviewed labeling, product manuals and websites for clarity and thoroughness of directions, safety information and more. Consumers then weighed in, providing real life feedback on how the products worked in their own homes and for their families, how they compared to the products they currently use and if they would continue using them.

About Persil® ProClean®

Persil® ProClean® is a premium laundry detergent brand packed with cutting-edge technology that delivers fiber care, stain removal and long-lasting freshness. Launched in the U.S. in 2015, Persil ProClean detergent goes deep into fabrics to achieve a deep clean. With a growing portfolio of products (including Liquid Detergent and Discs) as the hero of laundry day, Persil ProClean detergent helps people everywhere achieve high standards of cleanliness. Persil ProClean detergents have also earned the Good Houskeeping Seal and Persil ProClean Intense Fresh® Scent Laundry Discs™ were recognized in Good Houskeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning and Organizing Awards. Persil ProClean +OXI Laundry Discs™ were previously recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2021 Best Cleaning and Organizing Awards, in the 'Superbly Spotless Laundry" category. Visit www.persillaundry.com for more information.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2022, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @Henkel_NA .

