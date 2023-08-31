Paycor Announced as the Official Human Resources & Payroll Software Partner of the Miami Dolphins

Leading HCM provider and the Miami Dolphins embark on multi-year partnership to empower leaders to build winning teams

CINCINNATI, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, announced today its new partnership with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium as the organization's official human resources (HR) and payroll provider.

Paycor Logo & The Miami Dolphins Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are elated to partner with Paycor to bring their innovative human resources and payroll solutions to our organization," said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Clements. "We look forward to integrating our staff into the Paycor platform in order to optimize internal processes and create efficiencies that better serve our team, which ultimately allows us to better serve Dolphins fans and the South Florida community."

Paycor's technology will enable the Miami Dolphins to streamline workflows, enabling its leaders to spend more time on what matters—investing in employees, optimizing their performance and creating opportunities for continued professional development and growth. The full suite of tools will be accessible to the organization's senior leadership team and the platform will be used daily by several hundred front-office employees. Paycor will also enable the organization to efficiently manage over 1,500 seasonal employees.

"In addition to supporting an iconic NFL team, our partnership with the Miami Dolphins is an impactful and strategic fit for our business, as we continue to solidify our place in the Miami market," said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "Both Paycor and the Miami Dolphins share a focused vision of empowering leaders by building winning teams, all while supporting the local community. We look forward to what we can accomplish together."

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need; a unified HR platform, easy integration with third-party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit Dolphins.com.

About Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium is a global entertainment destination and cultural curator of world-class events. The best-in-class venue is a home to the Miami Dolphins, University of Miami football team, Orange Bowl, Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami Open presented by Itaú, major concerts, championship boxing and international soccer. For more information, visit hardrockstadium.com.

