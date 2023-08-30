PARTNERING FOR PARENTS AND PLANET: BUMBLERIDE JOINS FORCES WITH REBELSTORK TO MAXIMIZE VALUE FOR FAMILIES AND MINIMIZE WASTE

PARTNERING FOR PARENTS AND PLANET: BUMBLERIDE JOINS FORCES WITH REBELSTORK TO MAXIMIZE VALUE FOR FAMILIES AND MINIMIZE WASTE

Bumbleride is the newest brand to join Rebelstork's The ReLuvable™ Collective Trade-In Program - extending the life cycle of their products

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As families manage higher costs of living, shopping habits are shifting, and the resale industry is offering valuable options. Bumbleride, the stroller brand with a deep commitment to sustainability, is the latest partner and first stroller company to pair up with Rebelstork , the only AI-powered recommerce baby gear marketplace, to extend the life of its products through Rebelstork's ReLuvable™ Collective trade-in program. As of today, parents can easily and securely resell any Bumbleride stroller or accessories through Rebelstork's ReLuvable™ Collective.

Bumbleride joins Rebelstork's ReLuvable Collective trade-in program, extending the life cycle of their products (CNW Group/Rebelstork) (PRNewswire)

"The cost of raising kids continues to increase and families today are faced with significant considerations when making purchases," said Emily Hosie, Founder and CEO of Rebelstork. "Rebelstork was developed to provide families with more affordable options and create a more sustainable world for future generations and we are proud to bring Bumbleride into the Reluvable™ Collective family to continue driving our mission forward. Bumbleride strollers have tremendous resale value so families can feel good about buying their new Bumbleride knowing that there is an opportunity to safely and easily resell to another family in the future. It's a win for parents and for the planet."

Research shows that on average, parents spend $15,000 to $18,000 on a baby's first year*. As families put more importance on affordable, sustainable and accessible products, buying habits are shifting and the resale industry is growing:

82% of Generation Z have considered the resale value of items before purchasing.

Generation Z and Millennial parents are 2.5 times more likely than other generations to buy second-hand goods.

72% of US consumers say a sustainable lifestyle is important to them.

62% of parents purchased baby items on a recommerce site in the last 12 months.

Baby recommerce is expected to increase 83% to a $12.8 billion dollar industry by 2030.

"We design Bumbleride products as gear, purpose-built to perform, whether taking your little ones on a trail run or navigating the local farmer's market", said Matt Reichardt, Founder and CEO of Bumbleride. "We are thrilled to partner with Rebelstork to not only support the circular economy from a sustainability perspective, but to also help Bumbleride customers get more out of their investment in our products. "

Whether selling or buying, consumers can feel confident as Rebelstork guarantees their Pinky Promise inspection process to ensure that all the pre-loved products are safe, clean, and in good condition, a process and guarantee not offered through other Marketplaces. Additionally, in advance of buying a stroller on Bumbleride.com , consumers can now see the estimated trade-in value of their Bumbleride product with REV™ , Rebelstork's AI-pricing technology. REV™ gives parents comfort knowing how much of their investment they could potentially get back in the future.

Bumbleride is the latest baby gear brand to become part of Rebelstork's growing ReLuvable™ Collective, joining 4Moms, Hudson's Bay, Keenz, Babesta and others in the company's efforts to provide greater access to quality baby gear and help keep products out of landfills.

*Source: Rebelstork 2023 Resale Report

About Rebelstork

Rebelstork is North America's only AI tech-powered baby gear marketplace that is creating a more sustainable world for the next generation of parents. As a certified BCorporation and the go-to recommerce platform for overstock, open-box and quality used baby gear, Rebelstork has built technology to help parents, brands and retailers seamlessly participate in the circular economy. For more information click here .

About Bumbleride

Bumbleride makes gear for you to get out and do what you love while doing our best to preserve the planet we all share. For more information click here .

Rebelstork Logo (CNW Group/Rebelstork) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rebelstork