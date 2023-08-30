Kajeet smartSIM Launches with Newest GSMA Standards to Intelligently and Remotely Switch Between Major Network Providers

Innovative eSIM Solution Redefines Localized, Zero-Touch Connectivity Solutions

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, a pioneer in wireless connectivity solutions, today unveiled Kajeet smartSIM, an innovative eSIM solution designed to deliver intelligent IoT connectivity. Aligned with the latest GSMA specifications (SGP.32), Kajeet is one of the first to leverage the latest remote SIM provisioning standards, all from within its award-winning Sentinel® platform. Kajeet customers can expect a unified center for control and network intelligence combined with the flexibility and optimal connectivity afforded by multiple carrier networks, including native SIM profiles from all three major US carriers.

Kajeet smartSIM streamlines cellular deployments - saving time, reducing costs, and eliminating potential human errors.

"We are thrilled to introduce Kajeet smartSIM, a solution that fully embraces the future direction set by the GSMA," said Greg Jones, chief technology officer at Kajeet. "By leveraging the latest eSIM technologies, our customers can confidently navigate the dynamic landscape of wireless connectivity. Kajeet smartSIM empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their devices and guarantees seamless connectivity while improving operational efficiency, enabling them to take complete control of their deployments."

With zero-touch provisioning, Kajeet smartSIM streamlines cellular deployments - saving time, reducing costs, and eliminating potential human errors. Businesses can confidently adopt Kajeet smartSIM for secure and compliant connectivity, empowering seamless and efficient IoT connectivity management.

The combination of Sentinel and Kajeet smartSIM brings to market a world-class set of features that provides the following enhanced benefits:

Control – With native access to the top three carrier networks in the United States, Kajeet smartSIM delivers a level of control that eliminates the need for manual carrier changes across numerous devices. Users can seamlessly manage connectivity profiles and make swift adjustments to network preferences and policies to align with evolving requirements. The remote-control capabilities eliminate the need for "truck rolls" or any physical intervention with the SIM cards.

Flexibility – Customers will benefit from preloaded access to native carrier profiles, ensuring the best possible experience while connected to their chosen network. This flexibility and improved network coverage is especially valuable in scenarios in which devices move across regions or require dynamic connectivity adjustments.

Intelligence – With Kajeet smartSIM and Sentinel Insights, customers can build dynamic rule-based triggers based on predetermined conditions like location, country, signal quality, elapsed time, and many other variables to enable data-driven decisions and ensure uninterrupted, optimized cellular connectivity.

Availability

To learn more and join the growing number of companies adopting Kajeet smartSIM, please visit: https://get.kajeet.net/kajeet-smartsim-interest

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state, and local governments. Kajeet's private network solutions simplify private wireless to allow customers to design, install and manage their own private wireless networks. Kajeet's award-winning management platform, Sentinel®, includes visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and multi-network flexibility. Since 2003, Kajeet has helped thousands of organizations connect over a million devices around the world. To learn more, visit kajeet.com

Media Contact: Linda Jennings, Director of Corporate Communications

Phone: 248-521-3606

Email: ljennings@kajeet.com

