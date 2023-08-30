Backflip Launches AI-Powered Property Sourcing Tool to Automate Finding the Best Deals for Real Estate Investors

Real estate platform's new AI-enabled feature offers investors personalized, curated, and analyzed deals, empowering them to pursue advantageous investments faster at scale

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Backflip , an all-in-one real estate and fintech platform for fix-and-flip investors, today announced the launch of My Leads , an AI-enabled property sourcing feature. The platform's latest feature leverages artificial intelligence to act as a deal analysis assistant - detecting, parsing, and comping while alerting users automatically to the most attractive potential investment properties available to them, whether the properties are On-Market (listed on the MLS) or Off-Market (FSBO, REO, wholesaled, etc).

Backflip logo (PRNewswire)

Real estate investors must be fully equipped to navigate the complexities of the fast-paced housing market, and this includes moving quickly on good property deals before others do. Investors often source for lucrative deals through various email distribution lists, which is a time consuming, inefficient and manual process. My Leads addresses this burdensome process by providing real estate investors with an AI-powered assistant to discern the best prospective property deals from their inbox instantly. Active real estate investors currently using the beta of My Leads are experiencing 10 hours or more time savings per week - time that can now be spent growing other areas of their businesses.

"The integration of AI technology, when applied thoughtfully and with purpose, has potential to be the catalytic force that reignites the proptech market," said Josh Ernst, CEO and co-founder of Backflip. "As AI assumes an increasingly vital role in our lives, it is imperative that individual real estate investors—not just institutions—remain at the forefront of leveraging the newest and best technologies. Through My Leads, we have harnessed AI's capabilities to quickly provide investors with pre-analyzed deals for them to assess and ultimately decide to purchase or not. It's not only a tool that equips our members with a comprehensive array of data, but also enables them to navigate the competitive and volatile real estate landscape with confidence as they scale their businesses."

My Leads builds upon Backflip's current suite of advanced algorithms that provides investors with immediate access to comprehensive data and analyses they need to accurately value a property, including As-Is valuation, after repair value (ARV) and comparable properties (comps). With the addition of My Leads, Backflip advances the company's tech-driven approach, affording investors the ability to analyze and balance their investment opportunities, thereby maximizing returns and effectively managing risk.

My Leads is currently in beta and available exclusively for Backflip iPhone app and Gmail users nationwide, with plans to expand to Android users in the near future. To learn more about My Leads and Backflip, please visit: dobackflip.com

About Backflip

Backflip is a real estate financial technology company that supports individual entrepreneurs reinvigorating the housing supply by acquiring and renovating single family homes. The company offers purpose-built technology and capital products used by its members to source, analyze and finance residential real estate investments. Backflip's platform democratizes technology, data, and financing strategies that were previously only available to institutional investors and large corporations. Please visit www.dobackflip.com or download the app at the iOS App Store or Google Play Store to learn more. Backflip originates loans through its subsidiary, Double Backflip, LLC. NMLS ID # 2482717 - nmlsconsumeraccess.org . Equal Housing Lender.

Media Contact

BAM for Backflip

backflip@bamtheagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Backflip