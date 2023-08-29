Sony Electronics Releases Two New Alpha 7C Series Cameras

Including the Alpha 7C R with 61MPi High-Resolution Sensor and the Alpha 7C II with the latest still image and video performance

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony Electronics announces the release of two new additions to the Alpha 7C series of compact full-frame interchangeable lens cameras, the Alpha 7C II (model ILCE- 7CM2) and Alpha 7C R (model ILCE-7CR). The Alpha 7C II is equipped with a full-frame image sensor with approximately 33.0 effective megapixels and features the latest still image and video functions and performance in a compact and lightweight design (approximately 4.88 in wide x 2.8 in high x 2.5 in deep and weighs approximately 18.1 oz.) It is the second-generation version of the Alpha7 C, which is celebrated for its combination of performance and features in a compact size, perfect for a wide range of shooting scenarios such as travel and street photography.

The Alpha 7C R is a new compact full-frame interchangeable lens camera, boasting the high-resolution and rich gradation performance of a full-size image sensor with approximately 61.0 effective megapixels, the same sensor found in the Alpha 7R V, into a compact and lightweight body (similar size and weight as the Alpha 7C IIii , approximately 18.2 oz). In addition to daily snapshots, it easily realizes high-quality image capture in a wide variety of settings, such as portrait, wildlife, and landscape photography, meeting the expectations of creative work with mobility.

Both models are equipped with the same AI-processing unit and BIONZ XR® processors found in Sony's newest interchangeable lens cameras such as the Alpha 7R V and Alpha 6700. Real-time Recognition AF recognizes a wide variety of subjects with high accuracy, and 5-axis in-body mage stabilization provides a 7.0 stepiv shooting advantage when capturing stills. In terms of video performance, both models support high-quality 4:2:2 10-bit video recording up to 4K60piii, and both models support Sony's acclaimed S-Cinetone™ color science for rich cinematic video. In addition, they have Active Mode in-body image stabilization, AI-based auto-framing, digital-audio interface support, and other features that support high-quality video shooting.

"At Sony, we're committed to continually raising the bar and elevating standards for content creators. With the introduction of the Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7C R models, we're offering an innovative solution that serves creators in both photography and videography. This fresh addition to their toolkit ensures top-tier imagery and visual performance across our state-of-the-art imaging devices. By fusing advanced technology with user-friendly design, we're empowering content creators to realize their artistic vision like never before," says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics.

As the demand for sending and sharing captured content on social media networks has increased, more creators are looking for a combination of compact size and high imaging performance in mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras. With the introduction of the Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7C R, which achieve high mobility and high-quality image expression in a compact size, Sony responds to the wide range of image expressions sought by creators.

Main Features of the Alpha 7C II

Equipped with a full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R® CMOS sensor with approximately 33.0 effective megapixels and the latest BIONZ XR® image processing engine to achieve high imaging performance. For capturing either still images or movies, users can easily enjoy high-quality image capture in a wide range of scenes such as travel and daily snapshots.

Compared to the Alpha 7 IV which is approximately 5.1 inches x 3.8 inches x 3.2 inches and weighs approximately 1.54 lbs, the Alpha 7C II is approximately 22% lighter and has approximately 45% less volume.

The standard ISO sensitivities range from 100 to 51200 for both still images and movies (expanded ISO 50 to 204800 for still images), enabling high-sensitivity, noise-free shooting.

Main Features of the Alpha 7C R

Equipped with a full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R® CMOS sensor with approximately 61.0 effective megapixels and the latest BIONZ XR® image processing engine to achieve high-resolution and high-definition imaging performance.

Compared to the Alpha 7R V which is approximately 5.25 inches x 3.875 inches x 3.25 inches and weighs approximately 1.6 lbs, the Alpha 7C R is approximately 29% lighter and has approximately 53% less volume.

The standard ISO sensitivity ranges from 100 to 32000 for both still images and movies (expanded ISO 50 to 102400 for still images).

In addition, with 7.0-step iv optical 5-axis in-body image stabilization, even slight blurring at the 1-pixel level is detected and corrected.

Equipped with Pixel Shift Multi Shooting that takes multiple images and combines them on a PC to create an ultra-high resolution image.

By combining with the grip extension GP-X2 included with the Alpha 7C Rv, you can shoot comfortably with a stable hold even when shooting for long periods of time or using a telephoto lens.

Common Features of the Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7C R

1. Compact size and high mobility

Both models are easy to handle and easy to carry. Compact size (both models are approximately 4.88 in wide x 2.8 in high x 2.5 in deep) and weighi approximately 18.1 oz for the Alpha 7C II and approximately 18.2 oz for the Alpha 7C R. When combined with the wide-angle zoom lens, FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II, announced today, it achieves the excellent image expression and high-speed AF that are unique to the G Master™ series, with the brightness of F2.8 at full zoom range. The user can choose their favorite lens from Sony's extensive E-mount series of more than 70 lenses and enjoy a variety of image expressions in both still images and movies.

2. AF performance with improved subject recognition performance thanks to the built-in AI processing unit

Equipped with the same AI-processing unit as the Alpha 7R V, which recognizes subjects with high accuracy with Real-time Recognition AF. For example, when taking a picture of a person, even if the subject strikes a complicated pose or their face is hidden, human-pose estimation technology can be used to capture and track the subject with high accuracy. In addition to the existing tracking capabilities for people and animals already found in the Alpha 7C series, it is now possible to recognize birds, insects, cars, trains, and airplanes as subjects in the new models.

3) Advanced video performance

The Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7C R condense high-resolution and detailed video data equivalent to 7K and 6K, respectively, and can output high-quality 4K video. Equipped with S-Log3, which supports a wide latitude of 14+ stopsvi, it renders rich gradation with little overexposure and underexposure even in scenes with contrast. Also, in Log shooting mode, the LUT imported by the user can be displayed on the camera monitor image, allowing the user to shoot while checking the finished image in post-production. In addition, it is equipped with S-Cinetone™, a unique Sony feature which can create a cinematic look straight out of the camera without post-processing. Based on Sony's Cinema Line technology, S-Cinetone delivers natural mid-tones that are essential to healthy-looking skin color and deliver cinematic quality. It also features Creative Look, which allows you to easily change the look and feel of video and still images.

4) Operability and connectivity

Equipped with a touch-operable vari-angle LCD monitor, intuitive operation with the latest touch menu supports comfortable shooting. In addition to the new front dial that allows the user to assign their favorite functions, the still image/movie/S&Q switch dial, and an XGA high-resolution viewfinder, etc., the camera is easy to use. The camera is equipped with a 7.0-stepiv optical 5-axis in-body image stabilization to support stable camera work.

In terms of connectivity, the camera is compatible with the smartphone application Creators' Appvii that uploads videos and still images taken with the camera to a cloud service, while allowing remote camera operation and image transfer from the camera to mobile devices. By the end of September 2023, Sony plans to support a new version of the software development kit Camera Remote SDK that enables remote operation and settings adjustments.

5) Designed with environmentally friendly principles in mind

Over the past 11 years, Sony has replaced approximately 395 tonsviii of virgin plastic with recycled plastic in digital cameras and digital video cameras. Recycled materials, including SORPLAS™ix, are used for the camera body, reducing environmental impact without sacrificing functionality. In addition to being equipped with Sony's Screen Reader functionx that reads menus and video playback screens aloud to assist operations, a new menu Magnify Display function has been added to support the creative activities of a variety of creators.

Pricing and Availability

The new Alpha 7C II will be available in Fall 2023 at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers:

Camera only: MSRP $2199.99 USD, $2999.99 CAN

Camera w/ 28-60mm lens: MSRP $2499.99 USD, $3399.99 CAN

The new Alpha 7C R will be available in Fall 2023 at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers:

Camera only: MSRP $2999.99 USD, $4099.99 CAN

The new GP-X2 extension will be available in Fall 2023 at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers for MSRP $159.99 USD, $214.99 CAN.

For detailed product information of the new Alpha 7C II, please visit:

Product videos of the new Alpha 7C II can be viewed here:

Launch video - https://youtu.be/W7kWQFA-ZR4

4K Sample Video - Sample Video - https://youtu.be/YipJ80rJzWE

For detailed product information of the new Alpha 7C R, please visit:

Product videos of the new Alpha 7C R can be viewed here:

Launch video - https://youtu.be/imjLX_nZbgI

4K Sample Video - Sample Video - https://youtu.be/z7nWcBWdzKQ

For detailed product information for the new GP-X2, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/imaging-accessories/all-accessories/p/gpx2

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7C R and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of the Sony Alpha brand.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Notes:

i Approximate effective megapixels.

ii Weight includes battery and memory card.

iii Alpha 7C II:QFHD (3840×2160). 4K60p/50p recording is only available in Super 35mm mode. Alpha 7C R: Angle of view is approx. 1.2x when shooting 4K 60/50p movies.

iv CIPA standard compliant, Pitch/Yaw direction, with FE 50 mm F1.2 GM attached, long exposure noise reduction off.

v Grip extension (model GPX2) for the Alpha 7C II sold separately. https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/imaging-accessories/all-accessories/p/gpx2

vi When shooting S-Log3. Sony internal measurement.

vii Check regional availability of services and applications.

viii According to Sony. Recycled materials used for product bodies and accessories from April 2012 to March 2023.

ix Depending on the time of production, SORPLAS™ may not be used for some parts.

x Supported languages differ depending on the sales region.

