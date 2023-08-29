Flexential Empowers Applied Digital's High-Performance Computing Solutions with FlexAnywhere™ Platform

Flexential announces a successful collaboration with Applied Digital, a company specializing in next-gen data centers for the high-performance computing industry.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, proudly announces a successful collaboration with Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD), a company specializing in next-generation data centers for the high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Through its innovative FlexAnywhere™ Platform, Flexential has enabled Applied Digital to deploy high-density computing resources, including NVIDIA H100 GPUs, in a record time frame to address the rapidly growing demand for AI Based Cloud Service solutions.

Through its innovative FlexAnywhere™ Platform, Flexential has enabled Applied Digital to deploy high-density computing resources, including NVIDIA H100 GPUs, in a record time frame to address the rapidly growing demand for AI Based Cloud Service solutions. (PRNewswire)

We are honored to be Applied Digital's trusted infrastructure partner, delivering solutions that empower rapid growth.

Applied Digital recently secured a contract with a prominent AI/NLM software company. The impressive agreement highlights the extraordinary demand for Applied Digital's AI cloud services and emphasizes the crucial role played by Flexential's cutting-edge data center solutions in facilitating this expansion.

"NVIDIA highly recommended Flexential, and as an NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center provider, we have confidence in Flexential's ability to support the high-density GPU deployments of today's demanding AI workloads," said Michael Maniscalo, Chief Technology Officer at Applied Digital. "As we head into the future, data centers that are able to support the high-density demands of HPC clusters will offer the perfect foundation to propel AI and ML applications forward."

Applied Digital is also partnering with Flexential on a 7.5MW deployment across three markets, with plans to expand in other areas. Part of the deployment is already live, demonstrating the speed and efficiency of the collaboration. The high-density capacity provided by Flexential ensures Applied Digital's AI initiatives can scale efficiently, meeting the unique requirements of its high-compute customers.

Patrick Doherty, Chief Revenue Officer of Flexential, expressed his excitement for the partnership, stating, "Flexential is honored to be Applied Digital's trusted infrastructure partner, delivering tailored solutions that empower their rapid growth and innovation in the AI industry."

By leveraging Flexential's FlexAnywhere™ Platform, Applied Digital gains a competitive edge, quickly deploying a high-density computing environment, supported by Flexential's advanced interconnection capabilities and endorsed by industry leaders like NVIDIA.

About Flexential:

Flexential empowers the nation's most complex businesses on their journey to Hybrid IT by offering flexible and tailored solutions comprised of colocation, connectivity, cloud, data protection and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on its 100Gbps private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops and operates next-generation datacenters across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Find more information at https://applieddigital.com/. Follow us on Twitter at @APLDdigital.

Flexential Contact

Forrest Cronin

PR & Social Media Manager

forrest.cronin@flexential.com

Applied Digital Investor Relations Contacts

Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

apld@gateway-grp.com

Applied Digital Media Contact

Robert Collins, Brenlyn Motlagh

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 899-3135

apld@gateway-grp.com

(PRNewsfoto/Flexential) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flexential