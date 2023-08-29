The CBSA gives tips for a smoother trip this Labour Day long weekend

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reminds travellers that the Labour Day long weekend can be extra busy at the border as Canada welcomes many international students, returning residents and travellers enjoying the last official long weekend of summer.

Across the country, CBSA front line employees are keeping harmful goods out of Canada, while ensuring legitimate travel and trade can continue efficiently and safely. In 2022, we facilitated the arrival of over 60 million travellers while keeping more than 1,100 firearms and 24,400 prohibited weapons off our streets and seized over 41,000 kg of illegal drugs. Over the Canada Day long weekend, our officers welcomed more than one million travellers while keeping wait times to a minimum.

The CBSA invests significant effort planning and preparing for peak periods, such as holiday long weekends and summer months. The Agency monitors traveller volumes and works hard to minimize border wait times at ports of entry, including international airports, without compromising safety and security.

Help us by coming prepared! For a smoother trip, you should:

