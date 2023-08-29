Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is Bringing a one-of-kind nanoblock store to the American Dream Mall!

Japanese brand nanoblock is setting up shop for a limited time at New Jersey's favorite mall!

IRVINE, Calif, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (BNTCA) is bringing nanoblock to New Jersey for a unique shopping experience! For a limited time, the micro-sized building blocks from Japan will have their first semi-permanent home in the US on the east coast.

This exciting new experience will have a large variety of products across multiple licensed franchises including Pokémon, Naruto, Kirby, Sanrio® and more. Non-IP items will also be available giving everyone a chance to collect and build. An exclusive nanoblock set of Kirby's Dream Land will be available for purchase at $25 USD, complete with Kirby mininano characters to display.

Each month, for nanoblock, the store will host free, periodic build-workshops for customers to put together simple kits and be further introduced to the brand. A nanoblock free build art-wall will also be displayed in-store to encourage everyone to decorate with their own unique creations.

"Nanoblock is a fast-growing micro-sized building block trend from Japan that will have its largest retail activation to date at the American Dream Mall," said Adam Newman, SVP of Brand Management. "This brand depicts popular new and retro character trends; as well as an extensive catalog of foods, animals and sites-to-see in a very unique aesthetic. Nanoblock represents cute, cool and compact construction fun from Japan and we hope to delight fans with the ultimate shopping experience."

The store will have multiple sales promotions daily in which people will receive free gifts with their purchase depending on the items they buy, including nanoblock mini pads, tweezers, and more.

Official Dates & Time

What: nanoblock Shop at American Dream Mall

Where: 1 American Dream Wy, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

When: September 1, 2023

Open Time: Monday-Sunday, 11am-9pm

For more information and the latest updates regarding the nanoblock Store at American Dream, please visit https://www.bandai.com/.

