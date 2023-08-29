For the 9th Time, Medicus IT Makes the Inc. 5000, Ranking among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2023

Our success is deeply rooted in our relentless pursuit of excellence

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that Medicus IT ranks No. 3688 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Securing a spot on the Inc. 5000 list underscores Medicus IT's dedication to pushing boundaries in healthcare technology" - Chris Jann, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

"The growth our company has experienced can be traced directly to dramatic advances in healthcare technology. Think anything from electronic health records and telemedicine to biotechnology and artificial intelligence – innovations unimaginable even a decade ago," says Chris Jann, Medicus IT's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Those advances can transform or threaten organizational quality, safety, and patient wellbeing – depending on whether the organization has the right strategic knowledge, planning, implementation, and management. In short, healthcare and technology have never been more inextricably connected, which is why our complete healthcare technology experience and expertise has never been more valuable to healthcare organizations aiming to successfully deliver on the fundamental promise of healthcare."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate reached an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Wednesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Jann emphasizes that securing a spot on the Inc. 5000 list underscores Medicus IT's dedication to pushing boundaries in healthcare technology. This achievement showcases our team's commitment to innovation, building an incredible team with a vibrant culture and elevating healthcare organizations. He emphasized, our focus remains on expanding services, driving excellence, and significantly impacting the industry. This accomplishment is a testament to the exceptional team Medicus has nurtured and our passion to make a difference in healthcare.

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with service centers all over the country, Medicus is one of the nation's top healthcare IT providers, serving over 6,000 providers, with over 40,000 users across 2000 locations.

Together, we drive healthcare forward™.

