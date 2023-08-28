Els for Autism Foundation® Opens Purpose-Built Building Dedicated to Adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Els for Autism Foundation® takes great pride in announcing yet another milestone in its ongoing mission to offer limitless possibilities to individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families with the grand opening of the Stoops Family Adult Services Building at The Els Center of Excellence® campus. The 21,000-square-foot building is a place for adults with ASD to access the essential support and services needed during the transition to adulthood years and throughout life as an adult.

(PRNewswire)

One of the most pressing concerns for parents of autistic children is their transition after high school. While some individuals can and will pursue further education, others require alternative paths. Els for Autism® is now abundantly equipped to provide an alternative with the opening of the Stoops Family Adult Services Building.

The Els for Autism team's commitment to research and evidence-based practices underscores the importance of addressing the needs of autistic adults to ensure continued learning, community engagement, and a productive and healthy lifestyle.

The purpose-built Stoops Family Adults Services Building incorporates innovative architectural features designed to cater to the unique needs of adults with ASD. The incorporation of full-length windows, acoustic block liners, LED lighting, and state-of-the-art technology fosters a supportive and sensory-friendly environment.

"As we expand our full-time Adult Day Training (ADT) program, we continue to provide comprehensive support to adults with autism, empowering them with vocational, independent living, and social skills. This prepares them to achieve their utmost potential in leading independent lives," stated Dr. Marlene Sotelo, BCBA-D, MT-BC, Executive Director of the Els for Autism.

To equip ADT clients with the needed tools and experiences, the Stoops Family Adults Services Building offers a range of specialized vocational labs and rooms, including the Stanley Black & Decker vocational training lab, the Sea of Possibilities Microbusiness, the Big Easy™ Cafe by Ernie Els, a sensory lounge, a hospitality & life skills suite, a grocery vocational lab, and dedicated therapy rooms.

"The Stoops Family Adults Services Building is a place where adults can explore different careers, make friends, and engage with the community," said Liezl Els, Co-Founder of Els for Autism.

Members of the media are cordially invited to tour the Stoops Family Adult Services Building on Tuesday, August 29. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. For media inquiries and arrangements, please contact Rachel Soler.

About Els for Autism Foundation®

Established in 2009 by World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els, his wife Liezl, and honorary chairman Marvin R. Shanken, the Els for Autism Foundation is dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their caregivers through comprehensive lifespan services and collaborative partnerships. Els for Autism has provided services to families and professionals in 26 countries around the globe. In addition to its U.S. location, Els for Autism has foundations in Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit ElsforAutism.org.

**Contact Information:**

Rachel Soler

Sr. Marketing Manager

Els for Autism Foundation®

Email: Rachel.Soler@ElsforAutism.org

Phone: 812.550.4353 (Cell)

**Address:**

18370 Limestone Creek Road

Jupiter, Florida 33458

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Els For Autism Foundation Inc.