Chindata Group Unveils Pioneering Full-Stack Solutions for Hyperscale Data Centers, Bolstering Energy Efficiency and Computational Prowess in the AIGC Era

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chindata Group Holdings Limited ("Chindata Group" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in emerging Asia-Pacific markets, launched a full-stack solution for data centers, addressing the power and cooling issues of high-computational servers at the Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC) era. The announcement came at the Data Center New Technology Development Forum during the 2023 China Computational Conference on August 18 in Yinchuan City, China.

As hyperscale data centers require considerable computing power and energy, the industry grapples with the need for technological advances that balance computational prowess with energy efficiency. Driven by AI's rapid growth, data centers now aim for greater computing power, faster delivery, and an environmentally-conscious expansion. This growth brings increased power demands, necessitating innovative power supply, distribution, and cooling solutions.

To address the current power and cooling issues, Chindata, in collaboration with its partners, unveiled four comprehensive hyperscale data center solutions that can meet diverse customer computing needs amid the current surge in AI technology usage:

X-PrePower 3.0 innovatively integrates the equipment of the power supply link, simplifying power pathways and reaching an impressive overall efficiency of 98.5%. The X-PrePower 3.0 realizes prefabrication and factory integration. Compared with the traditional power distribution mode, it saves 20%+ floor space and reduces the on-site delivery time from 2 months to 1 week, effectively solving the challenges of long deployment cycle, low energy efficiency, and high operation and maintenance costs of data center power supply and distribution systems under the surge of computing power, and ensuring the safety and reliability of the whole life cycle of power supply.

X-Cooling Maglev Two-phase Cooling System combines magnetic levitation(maglev) technology, refrigerant pump technology, distributed multi-connection technology, evaporative condensation technology, thin-fanwall technology, phase-change heat transfer technology, DC fan technology, and AI intelligent group control technology, organically solving the technical challenge of high power density air cooling in single racks ranging from 10 to 35kW. It also solves the defect of centralized cold water system low reliability, long construction cycle, and complex debugging. At the same time, it can break through the constraints of building conditions, climate, and water sources, and organically combine with cold plate liquid cooling to achieve flexible adaptation. Distributed system with matrix redundant architecture patented is more stable and reliable; The system Cooling Load Factor(CLF) can achieve an average annual rate of 0.08 in North China and 0.15 in Malaysia.

Large-Scale Fully Prefabricated Data Centers have pioneered a new swift, quality-centric delivery mode, combining domestic factory prefabrication and on-site steel structure construction oversea, which substantially reduces the construction timeline of cross-broader projects. The data center project currently under construction in Malaysia, adopting the overall modular design and modular assembly, saw its timeline reduced to just eight months, from foundation building, comprehensive testing, delivery to installation, setting a new industry benchmark.

Kunpeng IDC Operations Management Platform offers an all-in-one platform for data center operations, management, monitoring, and control with the goal of promoting the implementation of a standardized operation and maintenance system.

Binghua Zhang, The CTO of Chindata Group, said, "In AIGC-era, our comprehensive full-stack solutions provide a new technical framework and evolution route for data centers in the era of LLM (Large Language Model). With technology innovation and partners' agile collaboration, Chindata breaks the innovation boundary of data centers by leading design concepts. Leveraging multiple technologies integration and innovation, we enable the rapid development of intelligent computing industry. In the future, Chindata will continue to embrace the industry ecosystem, collaborate sincerely with industry partners, engage in joint innovation, to drive the continuous implementation of cutting-edge data center technologies, provide more classic cases for the industry's rapid iteration and build a better future."

Chindata Group is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, networks and IT value-added services.

The AIGC Era Data Center New Technology Development Forum is co-sponsored by the CAICT (China Academy of Information and Communications Technology) and Chindata Group, held on August 18 during the 2023 China Computational Conference, with the theme of "Embracing Industrial Ecology, Driving the Future of Intelligent Computing." The forum focuses on technology development trends and innovation practices of data center in the era of LLM (Large Language Model). Numerous experts and enterprise representatives from industries of chip, server, cloud computing, internet, data center and other fields, gathered together to discuss the development trends and technological evolution trajectory of data center in the AIGC era.

