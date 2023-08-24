Capital Tacos to Make Northeast Debut with Most Recent Deal in New Jersey

Casual Tex-Mex Franchise Announces Plans for their First-Ever New Jersey Restaurant Location

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. , Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Tacos , the small-town taco shop turned nationally-acclaimed Tex-Mex restaurant franchise, is taking the taste of Tex-Mex #DoneRight to Middlesex County after having secured the brand's first-ever franchise agreement for the state of New Jersey as it continues its rapid expansion into new markets across the country.

The official logo of the Capital Tacos franchise (PRNewswire)

Parth and Yash Patel, two New Jersey natives responsible for bringing this latest franchise deal to market, are brothers, and share a family background steeped in entrepreneurship that spans a multitude of industries. The pair saw an opportunity to introduce an innovative and award-winning take on Tex-Mex cuisine that simply doesn't exist in their region.

They hope to introduce additional Capital Tacos locations throughout the surrounding communities and beyond once the public has had the opportunity to familiarize itself with the flavor and creativity that have made the brand the fan-favorite concept it is today.

"Our current goal is to find the right home for Capital Tacos in New Jersey," Parth shared. "Although we haven't made any final decisions, we're particularly drawn to real estate options in Middlesex County. We're hopeful we can find the proper real estate and begin the buildout process as quickly as possible to stay on track for an opening in the early months of 2024."

Since launching its franchise program in early 2022, Capital Tacos has expanded far beyond its Tampa homebase, with brick-and-mortar restaurants open or under development in Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver, Tulsa, New Jersey, and markets throughout Florida, many of which have opened just this summer.

"We couldn't be more excited to expand Capital Tacos into the Northeast. More specifically, into the Middlesex County area," said Josh Luger, Co-founder of Capital Tacos. "Both Yash and Parth will make excellent additions to our franchise family, and their hope to continue building the brand's footprint in the state is core to the fabric of making our one-of-a-kind flavors and menu available to the masses."

Capital Tacos is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios.

For more information on Capital Tacos franchise opportunities, please visit https://capitaltacosfranchise.com/ .

ABOUT CAPITAL TACOS:

Capital Tacos is a nationally-ranked, fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant franchise founded in Tampa, Florida, that currently operates, or will imminently be operating, across the states of Florida, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Oklahoma. They've been named one of America's Top 40 Hottest Fast Casual Brands and one of the 11 Taco Chains Disrupting Fast Casual Sector by QSR Magazine, a top 3 taco in the country by Business Insider/Foursquare, and the top taco restaurant in Tampa / St. Petersburg by Yelp, amongst a variety of other awards. The emerging franchise brand is known for its scratch-made, innovative, and unmatched Tex-Mex flavors, pushing the boundaries of quality and creativity that the sector has become known to provide. Capital Tacos is currently seeking qualified candidates to help further expand the franchise to select markets across the Southeast and the country more generally.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capital Tacos