The #1 cheddar brand on the dairy wall enters a new product category with launch of chef-inspired frozen meals, available this fall

TILLAMOOK, Ore., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), the co-operative behind one of the fastest growing dairy brands in the U.S., today announced entry into a new product category with the addition of frozen macaroni & cheese and frozen pizza to its growing product line.

Tillamook® Debuts Premium Frozen Meals: Mac & Cheese and Crispy Stone-Fired Pizza (PRNewswire)

Tillamook Mac & Cheese and Crispy Stone-Fired Pizzas feature craveable, chef-inspired recipes, so you can enjoy a premium, restaurant-quality meal made with Tillamook Cheese, fresh from the oven to your table. Like all Tillamook products, the new frozen meals are made with the same care, quality and ingredients that deliver the bold taste customers expect from the brand.

"Get ready for a totally different eating experience from Tillamook with our new Mac & Cheese and Crispy Stone-Fired Pizzas," said Josh Archibald, Executive Chef of Culinary Development, TCCA. "Our new products truly spotlight and celebrate our bold, award-winning cheeses. The entire culinary team worked hard to create these recipes, so they taste like a meal you'd enjoy at the Tillamook Creamery – now in the comfort of your own home."

Tillamook Mac & Cheese brings together al dente jumbo macaroni noodles, creamy sauces, distinctive toppings and Tillamook's award-winning cheeses. The time-tested aging process of Tillamook Cheddar creates an increasingly complex and delicious flavor that fans love. Available in single-serve and multi-serve sizes, you can't go wrong with three family-friendly flavor varieties, including:

Classic Cheddar : Based on the beloved recipe served at the Tillamook Creamery, each bite is filled with a creamy sauce of Tillamook aged medium and sharp cheddar cheeses topped with even more Tillamook Farmstyle Shredded Cheese and the welcome crunch of crushed pretzel and herbs. Based on the beloved recipe served at the Tillamook Creamery, each bite is filled with a creamy sauce ofaged medium and sharp cheddar cheeses topped with even more Tillamook Farmstyle Shredded Cheese and the welcome crunch of crushed pretzel and herbs.

Sharp Cheddar & Uncured Bacon : A velvety sauce of Tillamook aged sharp white cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese is topped with even more Tillamook Farmstyle Shredded Cheese, uncured bacon bites and crispy onions. A velvety sauce ofaged sharp white cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese is topped with even more Tillamook Farmstyle Shredded Cheese, uncured bacon bites and crispy onions.

Cheddar & Hatch Chile: A smooth sauce made of Tillamook aged sharp white cheddar and jack cheeses is topped with even more Tillamook Farmstyle Shredded Cheese, Hatch green chilies and crispy cornbread crumbles. A smooth sauce made ofaged sharp white cheddar and jack cheeses is topped with even more Tillamook Farmstyle Shredded Cheese, Hatch green chilies and crispy cornbread crumbles.

"At the Tillamook Creamery, we serve the most decadent Mac & Cheese you've ever enjoyed," said Steve Marko, Senior Director of Research & Development, TCCA. "It's become a staple on our menu and folks travel from miles around to get a taste – to say it's a fan favorite is an understatement. We couldn't be more excited to bring that very special, sought-after recipe to the masses with our new line of Mac & Cheese."

Tillamook Crispy Stone-Fired Pizza makes cheese the hero with a trio of Tillamook cheeses, including our award-winning medium yellow cheddar, whole-milk mozzarella, and Monterey Jack. Together, the cheeses bring serious flavor when paired with premium toppings all atop a crispy stone-fired crust. Share with your family, or enjoy on your own, the pizzas are available in four flavor varieties, including:

Cheesy Uncured Pepperoni: Uncured pepperoni floats over three cheeses with a savory red sauce.

Three Cheese: There's nothing plain about it! Enjoy a melty three-cheese blend atop a delicious red sauce.

Three Cheese Supreme: Kick it up a notch with uncured pepperoni and Italian sausage sprinkled with peppers and onions, all over a blend of cheese.

Cheesy BBQ Chicken: Chopped white-meat chicken, red onions and cilantro are sprinkled over a trio of cheese with tangy BBQ sauce.

Tillamook Mac & Cheese is available now at select Target and Walmart locations, and Tillamook Crispy Stone-Fired Pizza will be available in October at select retail locations. If you want to visit the place that inspired these recipes, join us at the Tillamook Creamery. To learn more or find a store near you, visit Tillamook.com.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook's® internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, sour cream and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

