ROB CORDDRY READY TO SKEWER AN UNLUCKY FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE LOSER AT JACK LINK'S ULTIMATE MEAT ROAST

Jack Link's is searching for one lucky fantasy league and its unlucky loser to be the brunt of Rob Corddry's jokes at a live roast.

MINONG, Wis., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Link's is kicking off the football season by offering up the meatiest of all fantasy football loser punishments: the Ultimate Meat Roast, a sizzling hot roasting of one league's loser by Hollywood's fantasy football aficionado, Rob Corddry. Known for his sports-adjacent comedy roles and stinging quips, the Bostonian funnyman is poised to serve up jokes hot enough to roast a piece of meat.

From August 22 through September 7, fantasy footballers can enter their league for a chance to win the wild prize at www.jacklinksmeatroast.com by answering a series of questions about their crew, including its history and overall zest for the beautiful game. Judging comes down to league camaraderie, an intriguing league story, social presence and more.

Corddry and Jack Link's will announce the winning league on September 19. Once the football season wraps and the loser is cemented, the funnyman will tap league buddies, family and friends for dirt to burn the loser at a live event in February, with the whole league traveling, all-expenses-paid, to watch from the front row—with delicious Jack Link's protein snacks in hand.

"I'm in four leagues and none of them trash talk enough," says Corddry. "So, I have a lot of built up energy for the loser of Jack Link's Ultimate Meat Roast. I'm really going to get to know the winning league and study them like a textbook, so I can properly hurt the loser's feelings."

In addition to Corddry's smoking hot burns broadcast for loved ones and fellow sports fans of the world to see, Jack Link's will also take over a billboard in the loser's hometown to publicly display their defeat.

"We know fantasy football loser punishments are often an even bigger deal than the winner's prize—so we're pulling out all the stops to bring the Ultimate Meat Roast to life for one lucky league, and its unlucky loser," said Tracy Fleischhacker Quigley, Senior Brand Director, Jack Link's. "Let's hope you're drafting an all-star team, or else Rob Corddry could be calling your mom for some juicy Meat Roast material."

For official rules and to learn more about the Jack Link's Ultimate Meat Roast contest, visit www.jacklinksmeatroast.com.

