Paradox Named to Third Consecutive Inc. 5000 List -- Growing by More than 720% Since 2020

No. 1 among recruiting technology companies, the Scottsdale-based business is helping large global companies automate everyday hiring work to dramatically improve efficiency, save time and deliver experiences people love.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradox , the conversational recruiting software helping companies like Unilever, Nestlé, Pfizer, and General Motors automate recruiting work to make the hiring process more efficient, was named to the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year — achieving the honor with a 720% three-year growth rate, highest among recruiting technology companies. The list, published annually by Inc. Magazine, recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States and celebrates their outstanding achievements in business development and innovation.

Paradox named to the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year. (PRNewswire)

Paradox debuted on the Inc. 5000 list in 2021 and was also recognized on the Deloitte Fast 500 list in 2022 and 2023. While those achievements celebrate the company's growth, Paradox founder and CEO Aaron Matos said they're simply the result of focusing on something far more important.

"Recognition like this is nice, but we've always benchmarked our success by a simpler metric: Our client's success, specifically, our ability to solve real, meaningful problems for them in transformative ways," said Matos. "This company has come so far from the early days of a dream and an idea — that Conversational AI and automation could change enterprise software — and we still have a long way to go to reach that vision. But, I'm so proud of the team we've built and the clients we have the opportunity to partner with every single day."

First launched in 2016, Paradox's conversational software is underpinned by a smart AI assistant that acts as a concierge throughout the hiring process — automating time-stealers and points of friction to create world-class experiences that drive higher candidate conversion and dramatically improve recruiter and hiring manager efficiency.

In March, Paradox launched the world's first Conversational ATS — a next-generation innovation built to help employers with large frontline, hourly staff hire faster, take work off their frontline managers' plates, and save money. One client, Southern Rock Restaurants, saved more than $840,000 in a single year after implementing Paradox .

The company also recently announced its Workday Certified Badge for its scheduling automation integration with Workday Recruiting , which makes it even easier for talent acquisition teams to use Paradox's conversational interview scheduling directly from Workday Recruiting through a simple step and status API. In 2022, the Josh Bersin Company published a case study illustrating how this type of automation helped General Motors save more than $2 million in operational recruiting costs .

"We've had the pleasure of working alongside some of Paradox's clients in our research to understand how conversational software is transforming talent acquisition — and the impact we've seen it have on those organizations is truly remarkable," said Janet Mertens, senior vice president of research at The Josh Bersin Company . "Finding and retaining talent today is a huge challenge for most companies, and using the old tricks isn't the answer anymore. Paradox is thinking differently about how to solve for the future and helping organizations leverage creative new solutions to address the talent shortage."

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 with the fast growth that is required is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Paradox

Launched in 2016, Paradox is building the world's leading conversational recruiting software to drive automation with a human touch. Serving global clients with hiring needs across high-volume hourly and high-skilled professional roles, Paradox's Conversational AI assistant Olivia does the work talent teams don't have time for — streamlining tasks like screening, interview scheduling, and more through simple, frictionless mobile, chat, and SMS driven interactions.

In less than seven years, the Scottsdale-based startup has earned the trust of the world's largest employers — including Unilever, McDonald's, CVS Health, Lowe's, and General Motors — and won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive's Best HR Product of 2019, 2021, and 2022, and consecutive honors in 2020, 2021, and 2022 as one of Forbes Top Startup Employers. The company has twice been ranked one of the fastest growing companies in HR Tech by the Deloitte Fast 500, and has made the Inc. 5000 list three consecutive years. To learn more about Paradox's product, visit www.paradox.ai . To explore open opportunities on its team, visit careers.paradox.ai .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paradox