Medscape Education Announces Launch of Educational Series on Vector-Borne Illness

Series Supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Topics Include Alpha-Gal Syndrome, Bartonellosis, and West Nile Virus Infection

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education, the leading source of continuing medical education, clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for healthcare professionals (HCPs), announces the launch of four continuing medical education (CME) programs awarded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Division of Vector-Borne Diseases.

Medscape Education (PRNewsFoto/Medscape) (PRNewsFoto/Medscape) (PRNewswire)

Medscape Education, a division of WebMD, launched these programs between March and May 2023 in West Nile virus infection, bartonellosis (two programs), and alpha-gal syndrome. These diseases underscore the need to ensure HCPs are adequately educated on the diagnosis and management of these illnesses.

These CME-certified programs include clinical self-assessments that are designed to assess learner knowledge while delivering cutting-edge clinical data, in addition to other programs such as expert faculty perspectives, for real-world insight and practical knowledge.

Nine physician-scientist experts, representing some of the world's leading medical institutions, served as faculty for these programs, which include:

Assessing Current Practice in the Diagnosis and Management of Alpha-Gal Syndrome

Clinical Management of Bartonellosis: Assessing Key Concepts and Considerations

Expert Insights on Clinical Considerations in Bartonella Infection

Diagnosis and Management of West Nile Virus Infection: A Case-Based Approach

These programs have already reached 15,700 learners, underscoring widespread interest in these important healthcare topics. Emergency medicine physicians, infectious disease specialists, neurologists, primary care physicians, pediatricians, nurses/nurse practitioners, and a variety of other relevant specialists have engaged with these programs.

"Medscape is honored to have been awarded a contract by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop these educational programs, across a variety of vector-borne diseases. The early engagement in these programs reinforces the need and interest, among healthcare professionals in the United States, to better understand, diagnose, and optimally treat these vector-borne illnesses," said Douglas Kaufman, Group Vice President, Medscape Education.

The activities are hosted at www.medscape.org and will be available for continuing education credit.

