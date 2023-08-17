ZeroEyes Launches Channel Partner Program

30-Year Industry Veteran Darren Crawford Joins Team to Grow Service Integrator Partnerships

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced today the formation of its Channel Partner Program (CPP), aimed at expanding the national presence of its AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness platform. It will be led by VP of Partnerships Claude Haskins, along with Director of Partnerships Chad Spiller, and newly appointed VP of Channel Partnerships Darren Crawford.

The CPP encompasses referral, reseller, co-selling, and product development partnerships, and creates the opportunity for close collaboration with leading innovators in the security technology industry. The program will offer members the highest level of product training, customization, pre-and post-sales support, and incentivized pricing. ZeroEyes already boasts partnerships with esteemed organizations such as AEGIX , United Safety & Survivability Corporation , CrisisGo , and AWS .

"This program will play a crucial role in facilitating enduring partnerships for ZeroEyes," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "While every company seeks growth, our commitment goes beyond mere expansion; we are prioritizing a culture fit and nurturing of each relationship with utmost care. We have assembled a stellar team to drive this effort, and I look forward to their success."

Darren Crawford previously served as the North American sales leader for Seneca, an Arrow Company, responsible for driving revenue growth and providing field sales leadership. In his new role, he will help the security integrator (SI) community better understand gun-related threats and offer practical and proactive solutions to overcome reservations they may have about embracing AI and machine vision. Crawford is an Air Force veteran with over 30 years of sales experience, holds a certification for the NFPA 3000, Standard for Active Shooter/Hostile Event Response (ASHER) Program, is Nicet Level IV certified in Fire Alarms, and holds his Physical Security Professional (PSP) certification with ASIS.

"I have two daughters who went through the American school system, and I was always very concerned about their safety on campus," said Crawford. "ZeroEyes is providing much-needed peace of mind, and it's a captivating narrative. I find it truly exciting and am thrilled to be joining the team."

ZeroEyes provides AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layered onto schools, hospitals, and general buildings' existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images will instantly be shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they will dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type and last known location, to local staff and law enforcement in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

To learn more, please visit: https://zeroeyes.com/

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

