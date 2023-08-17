HiBid Sales Stay Strong, Top $43.6 Million; Sports Memorabilia, Surplus Goods, and Collector Coins Highlight Upcoming Auctions

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer sales remain hot on HiBid.com with over $43.6 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) from 659,504 lots sold in a total of 1,561 auctions held from August 7th through the 13th. The auctions garnered attention from a high volume of bidders who placed over 3.4 million bids for the lots.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

Auctions continue with upcoming events featuring sports memorabilia, government surplus and federally seized goods, and rare and valuable coins. Noteworthy lots include framed and signed LeBron James jerseys, Apple Mac computers and MacBook laptops, antique porcelain garage signs, and a valuable 1935 Spanish Trail half dollar.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

August 7-13, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $43.6+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $74.1+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 659,504

Timed Auctions: 1,451

Live Auctions: 110

Bids Placed: 3.4+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.3+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

High-End Sports Memorabilia Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: July 25-August 31

Seller: All Star Sports Memorabilia Inc

View Auction Catalog

Online-Only Government Surplus Federal Seizure Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: July 20-August 26

Seller: Vail International, Inc. Auctioneers

View Auction Catalog

Boston Banker Coin Auction

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding open)

Dates: August 17-20

Seller: Gold Standard Auctions

View Auction Catalog

