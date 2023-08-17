AM General Features Advanced Vehicle Capabilities and Reveals New Brand Identity at NGAUS 2023

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AM General, the leading global light tactical vehicle and mobility systems provider, is proud to participate in the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS) 2023 General Conference and Exhibition at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Booth #1419, in Reno, Nevada from August 18 through August 21, 2023. The Company will feature its mission-ready capabilities that support the National Guard when the National Guard is needed most. AM General will also debut its new brand identity.

"We are proud of our long and strong partnership with NGAUS and recognize that the work done at this important event furthers the National Guard's mission to support our communities in this nation and abroad," said Jim Cannon, AM General President and CEO. "We are also extremely excited to reveal our new branding at this exhibition as our new brand look was inspired by our purpose to serve those who serve to support us and it's a signal that there are great things to come from AM General."

AM General will display the HUMVEE 2-CT™ with the Troop Transport Expanded Capability Kit (XCK); a 9-person conversion kit with crush protection of 10,000 lbs., improved seating with integrated restraints, a 360º weapons ring, and available mountings for squad weapons. This vehicle represents the latest automotive technology that AM General can offer the National Guard, including enhanced occupant safety, upgraded powertrain options, and improved mobility and handling.

The Company's new brand identity was inspired by its purpose and culture which is to serve the Warfighter, represented by SGT Smith; the fearless person who volunteers their service to protect the freedoms in this nation. AM General took a wholistic approach to generating its new look and feel which includes an updated logo, a new color palette, and new imagery to convey its core capabilities as the leading light tactical vehicle manufacturer in the world and to pay homage to its end users.

Logo: The new logo is now capitalized in a more sculpted font to represent the strength and power of the Company's products. The tag line "Mission Ready, Future Driven" is also incorporated into the brand to convey that its products will always meet the demands of the ever-changing battlefield. The Star in the logo represents the mark that is emblazoned on its vehicles.

Color Palette: The poem "Pikes Peak," later turned into the song "America the Beautiful" by Katharine Lee Bates paints a vivid picture of the grandeur of our nation. The descriptions within this poem inspired the new color palette: Halcyon Sky, Enameled Plain, Amber Wave, Alabaster Gleam, Patriot Dream. It also honors the Warfighters who serve to preserve our "America the Beautiful." The Company's vehicles represent mobility on the battlefield and thus the earth tones of the landscapes they traverse were leveraged for the new look.

Imagery: With the new brand identity, AM General's images will feature the Warfighter as a testament to its commitment to build platforms that can and will go wherever the Warfighter needs them. They will also showcase existing and new vehicle capabilities to demonstrate how AM General continues to push the envelope of innovation.

AM General engineers, manufactures, and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers. Its global presence of diverse product offerings in over 70 countries uniquely positions AM General to enhance interoperability across Allies and build on its long-standing defense industry and automotive partnerships. AM General's innovative spirit delivers advanced, rugged, resilient, and dependable mobility solutions that will move you. With a well-rounded product portfolio, which includes the iconic HUMVEE vehicles, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle A2 (JLTV A2), the next-generation HUMVEE Saber light tactical truck that has enhanced levels of protection, and the revolutionary soft recoil technology for mobile platforms, AM General strives to offer continuous improvement that is ready now. AM General has extensive experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com.

