Studio Shed Expands Multi-Unit Prefab Solutions with New Hospitality Project in North Carolina

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Shed, the leading manufacturer of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and backyard structures since 2008, announced the expansion of its multi-unit prefabricated micro-housing solutions today with a new project at Nantahala Outdoor Center (NOC) in North Carolina. In partnership with Tinker Ma Architecture and Morgan Construction, Studio Shed is designing and installing eight new mountain bungalows for the award-winning outdoor adventure resort.

Studio Shed's flexible build process is scalable and allows builders to start projects faster and deliver on time.

"The Nantahala Outdoor Center project is part of a beautiful yet complicated build site, with wooded, dense, steep terrain where some of the units will be suspended 50 feet high on metal pilings," said Jeremy Nova, co-founder and creative director, Studio Shed. "Studio Shed's prefab panel components are particularly well suited for the new lodging units thanks to our proven advanced modular construction techniques and efficient building materials that not only minimize on-site waste but also expedite construction time."

From hospitality destinations, schools and parks and recreation centers to residential home development construction, Studio Shed's flexible build process is completely scalable and allows builders to start projects faster and deliver on time. Ideal for remote locations, Studio Shed's units are custom-engineered for various needs of diverse development sites and industries such as government, hospitality, and research.

"Working with Studio Shed has allowed us to minimize our construction time substantially," said Andrew Stanfield, senior director of hospitality, Nantahala Outdoor Center; "The new units also feature fire resistant materials to provide added safety to our guests."

NOC sees over half a million visitors annually and has been recognized by National Geographic Adventure as "One of the Best Outfitters on Earth". The 500-acre resort features water activities along the Nantahala River, four restaurants, access to the Appalachian Trail, live entertainment, wilderness courses, and more.

"Our multi-unit build kits can be easily integrated into any project, and we offer developers like the NOC beginning-to-end support from design consultation to professional timely installation," said Nova. "After 15 years in the business, this is a natural expansion for us to work with more land developers who need a reliable turnkey solution to expand their projects."

Studio Shed's prefabricated panel wall system features a customizable, repeatable, and efficient factory process for producing, shipping, and installing detached units at scale. Additional non-residential, commerical projects have been completed for Copper Mountain, Intuit, West Hotels, Google, Whole Foods, and the Denver Health hospital system, as well as the TEA Outdoor Academy, a 6,000 square foot school near Lake Tahoe.

For more information on Studio Shed's pre-engineered multi-unit models, visit https://www.studio-shed.com/commercial/ .

Studio Shed

Studio Shed provides smart, flexible, and space-conscious structures that have the potential to transform the way people live, work, and play. Several different models are available to customize online in hundreds of ways and can be ordered, delivered and installed without the disruptions caused by a typical remodel. Studio Shed ships to all 50 states and select locations in Canada. For more information, please visit www.studioshed.com .

