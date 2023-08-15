Willow Industries Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

Leading Cannabis Decontamination Company Ranks No. 1583 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Willow Industries , the leader in cannabis decontamination technology, has been recognized as No. 1583 on its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, marking the company's third consecutive year on the prestigious list. The ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Since its founding, Willow Industries has continued to make an impact on cultivation, science, and consumer safety in the cannabis industry with its holistic approach to clean cannabis. The company's unique solution pairs its patented and organic ozone-based decontamination technology, WillowPure, with a team of cannabis microbiology experts to proactively identify and solve contamination.

"We are beyond honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row," said Jill Ellsworth, founder and CEO of Willow Industries. "I am so proud of the passion our elite team gives towards the advancement of the industry and our collective dedication to both businesses and consumers through science and quality standards. As our industry experiences dynamic changes, Willow remains a strong ally to our partners and we are as dedicated as ever to empowering the industry together."

In 2015, Ellsworth identified a need for health and safety standards in the cannabis industry and utilized her extensive science and consumer safety background to launch Willow Industries, the first cannabis decontamination kill-step company in the country. Today, WillowPure technology and Willow Scientific services are available to all licensed cultivators in the U.S. and across the globe.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 - with the fast growth that requires - is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Willow Industries

Willow Industries is the industry leader in cannabis kill step and post-harvest microbial decontamination technology. Founded in 2015 by CEO Jill Ellsworth, the company is built on one simple principle: cultivators should be equipped with resources to provide patients and consumers with consistently safe cannabis. Based in Denver, CO, Willow's services are currently available to all licensed cultivators in the United States and across the globe, where they implement an innovative and accessible leasing model that employs a holistic, turnkey approach for their partners. Their patented WillowPure systems use organic, ozone-based technology that is scientifically proven to reduce or eliminate contaminants such as yeast, mold and bacteria from cannabis, while protecting the medicinal properties of the plant. Willow's modern technology and in-house team of microbiology experts ensure cultivators employ best practices and quality control from start to finish. Willow Industries has been named one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America three years in a row and was recognized in the top 50 on the 2023 Financial Times' list of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies. For more information, visit WillowIndustries.com and follow on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

