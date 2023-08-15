Chiesi Global Rare Diseases Announces Co-Development Agreement with Aliada Therapeutics to Advance Blood-Brain Barrier-Crossing Platform Technology in Lysosomal Storage Disorders

- Boston-based companies will collaborate on in vivo studies testing delivery modules harnessing transferrin and CD98 receptors -

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people living with rare diseases, today announced a co-development agreement with Aliada Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing a novel blood-brain barrier (BBB)-crossing platform technology to address challenging disease areas with high unmet need.

(PRNewsfoto/Chiesi Global Rare Diseases) (PRNewswire)

The research collaboration will focus on multiple enzyme cargoes modified with Aliada's Modular Delivery (MODEL) platform, which harnesses endogenous brain endothelial cell transport mechanisms to efficiently move large molecule therapeutics across the BBB. Beyond enabling high therapeutic exposure in the brain, the MODEL platform demonstrates advantages over competing approaches with a broad design landscape that confers the ability to optimize therapeutics for both central nervous system (CNS) delivery and downstream functionality.

"Our commitment to the development of new treatment options for people living with lysosomal storage disorders (LSD) is global, as evidenced by recent regulatory approvals," said Giacomo Chiesi, head of Chiesi Global Rare Diseases. "Many LSDs have CNS involvement. With this collaboration, we are expanding our strategy and presence in BBB-crossing technologies and hope to leverage our know-how in LSDs to support the development of an effective and differentiated drug delivery platform. We are especially proud to advance this important research with Aliada, a partner with vast experience in neuro drug development and biologics delivery."

Founded in 2021, Aliada leverages its MODEL platform to research and develop differentiated large molecule therapeutics for patients with neurological disorders and systemic disorders with CNS involvement. Its leadership team brings deep experience and a successful track record across neuroscience and biologics discovery and development. Aliada is backed by leading life sciences investors, and plans to both advance proprietary programs and also collaborate with other companies to progress programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

"We are excited to partner with Chiesi to develop improved therapeutics for patients living with LSDs, who currently lack treatments that can readily access the brain," said Adam Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer, Aliada Therapeutics. "We admire Chiesi's continued commitment to patients, exemplified by their two recent FDA approvals. This collaboration will allow Aliada to demonstrate the diverse capabilities of our MODEL platform, which enables us to efficiently transport a diverse range of therapeutic cargoes into the brain."

About Chiesi Global Rare Diseases

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases is a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people affected by rare diseases. As a family business, Chiesi Group strives to create a world where it is common to have a therapy for all diseases and acts as a force for good, for society and the planet. The goal of the Global Rare Diseases unit is to ensure equal access so as many people as possible can experience their most fulfilling life. The unit collaborates with the rare disease community around the globe to bring voice to underserved people in the health care system.

For more information visit www.chiesirarediseases.com.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company's mission is to improve people's quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi's commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, we're part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035.

With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 31 countries, and counts more than 6,500 employees. The Group's research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com.

About Aliada Therapeutics

Aliada Therapeutics is a neuroscience-focused company working towards overcoming the delivery hurdle in large molecule drug development. Aliada is advancing a generation of CNS therapeutics using its novel BBB crossing platform technology, which can efficiently transport a diverse array of therapeutic cargoes into the brain, resulting in enhanced downstream effectiveness.

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases Media Contact

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

Tel: +1 212 253 8881

Email: adaley@berrypr.com

Aliada Therapeutics Media Contact

Matt Crenson

Ten Bridge Communications

Tel: 917-640-7930

Email: mcrenson@tenbridgecommunications.com

PP-G-1247 V1.0

Aliada Therapeutics (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chiesi Global Rare Diseases