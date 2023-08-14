The Joint Corp. Hires Lori Abou Habib as New Chief Marketing Officer

- Franchise and digital marketing expert with vast experience increasing customer acquisition -

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announces the hiring of Lori Abou Habib, as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Reporting directly to Peter D. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp., Abou Habib is tasked with leading marketing and strategic planning to advance enterprise initiatives and grow performance of clinics, franchise prospects and consumer awareness.

"We are thrilled to have Lori Abou Habib as our new Chief Marketing Officer," said Peter D. Holt , President and CEO.

"As technology and consumer behaviors continue to come together in today's digital world, having a CMO that can lead and influence across The Joint Chiropractic enterprise, drive progress, be a catalyst for innovation and a brand storyteller is vital to the growth of our company," said Peter D. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp. "Lori's high energy, strategic and solutions-oriented marketing experience, as well as her desire for continuous improvement and results are aligned with our values and our mission."

"The Joint is such a unique opportunity to grow chiropractic care with an exceptionally smart business model," said Abou Habib. "Having spent the majority of my career in franchise organizations, I'm excited to become part of The Joint as Chief Marketing Officer and to join the team's mission to improve the quality of life for our patients and to build on the best in class experience offered in our clinics."

About Lori Abou Habib

Prior to The Joint, Abou Habib served for six years as senior vice president and chief marketing officer of SONIC® America's Drive-In®, part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. In her role, she led all marketing strategy for SONIC, which included national marketing, media, digital strategy, marketing technology and product innovation. A 15-year veteran of SONIC, Abou Habib earned several promotions with increasing responsibility. Previous to SONIC, she worked at CKE Restaurants, Inc. and Eateries, Inc.

Abou Habib obtained her Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Central Oklahoma. She also received her Master of Business Administration from Webster International University in London.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 900 locations nationwide and more than 12 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com . For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com .

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

