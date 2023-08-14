Athletico Physical Therapy Recognized for Providing Exceptional Patient Care by CMS

Athletico clinicians achieve top scores for excellence in clinical outcomes

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical and occupational therapy services, has again been ranked as a top-tier provider by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) for excellence in patient care in 2022. Athletico clinicians voluntarily participated in the annual CMS Quality Payment Program, achieving "Exceptional" scores for their commitment to quality outcomes and cost-effective care under the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS). This marks Athletico's fourth consecutive year as a top-tier performer.

"Athletico has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality musculoskeletal services and exceptional patient care. Our industry-leading scores year after year showcase the dedication of our highly skilled and passionate team of clinicians who continue to put patients first every day," said Chris Throckmorton, PT, President and CEO of Athletico. "We firmly believe that physical and occupational therapy services are on the right side of the value curve for mitigating musculoskeletal care costs. The way forward is a value-based care model, and we remain committed to ensuring patients continue to have access to essential care."

As part of the program, Athletico clinicians voluntarily collected and reported all patient evaluation and reevaluation data across the company's clinical network during the 2022 performance period. Athletico's 2022 MIPS performance, with scores in the Exceptional Performance Category, demonstrates its clinicians continued focus on delivering the highest-quality patient outcomes and driving value for the Medicare population.

"Our impressive performance is a direct reflection of our talented clinicians and their deep commitment to each patient's successful recovery," added Brian Kelly, Vice President of Clinical Systems at Athletico. "Each year, we voluntarily elect to participate in the program because we believe in the high-value care we provide to reduce overall healthcare costs for our patients. We look forward to continuing to lead the way in delivering high quality and affordable care to enable healthier lives."

The CMS Quality Payment Program and MIPS reward providers for creating value, achieving excellence in clinical outcomes, improving population health, reducing costs, and empowering patients to take an active role in their healthcare journey. The program provides financial incentives to eligible clinicians who promote value and high-quality care. MIPS performance is evaluated annually on a 100-point scale, with Exceptional Performance in 2022 defined by scores at or above 85 points.

