Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Horn

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Toronto, Ontario-based A.H. Horn and Associates Limited, dba Horn. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Horn provides sales and leadership development programs and consulting services across a variety of industries globally. The Horn team will operate under the direction of Sarah Beech, head of Gallagher's benefits and HR consulting operation in Canada.

"Horn has a strong market reputation whose expertise will enhance our leadership advisory capabilities, and they have a culture like ours," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome the Horn team to Gallagher."

