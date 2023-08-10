US OPEN SIGNS MAESTRO DOBEL AS ITS FIRST OFFICIAL TEQUILA PARTNER BEGINNING IN 2023

FLUSHING, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The USTA today announced that it has partnered with Maestro Dobel® Tequila to make the world's first Cristalino the first "Official Tequila" of the US Open, beginning with the 2023 event.

Maestro Dobel Tequila's partnership with the US Open further cements its position as a supporter of professional tennis in the United States, as Dobel also serves as the "Official Tequila" across key tournaments including the Miami Open, BNP Paribas Open and Western & Southern Open.

A champion of maestros in their respective crafts, Maestro Dobel has also partnered with players Taylor Fritz, Aryna Sabalenka and Dana Mathewson, the highest-ranked American wheelchair tennis player, to support the brand's US Open debut.

"The US Open has a storied and rich history driven by passion for the sport of tennis and a commitment to excellence," said Deanne Pownall, USTA Managing Director, Corporate Partnerships. "These attributes are shared with Maestro Dobel Tequila and we are excited to introduce this legacy brand to our fans on-site, and showcase the partnership to fans around the world."

A cornerstone of the partnership is the placement of "Dobel Tequila" branding in on-court signage that will be visible to fans on-site and around the world. Fans attending the US Open will have the opportunity to experience the portfolio of Maestro Dobel's smooth tequilas that will be available at concession stands, restaurants and private hospitality spaces.

"As an 11th generation tequila maker, I take great pride in the mastery and precision with which we craft our award-winning Maestro Dobel tequilas. Each year, we see that same passion and dedication on display in the competition at the US Open, so we are incredibly proud to announce Maestro Dobel – creator of the world's first Cristalino – as the first 'Official Tequila' of this iconic tournament," said Juan Dobel, Founder of Maestro Dobel Tequila. "As the number one ultra-premium tequila in Mexico and one of the fastest-growing globally, we are excited to share our range of extraordinary tequilas with tennis fans in New York, and continue the acceleration of the tequila category with an international audience."

Maestro Dobel will be featured at a branded, full-service bar inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, and branded, mobile carts across the tournament grounds, which will offer smooth and refreshing tequila cocktails, including the Maestro Dobel Ace Paloma, poured in a co-branded souvenir cup.

Maestro Dobel will also participate in the "Flavors of the Open" ticketed food and beverage event on the evening of Thursday, August 24, and is supporting the annual USTA Foundation Gala on Monday, August 28.

The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level -- from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization, it invests 100% of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, one of the highest-attended annual sporting events in the world, and launched the US Open Series, linking summer WTA and ATP World Tour tournaments to the US Open. In addition, it owns approximately 120 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S. and selects the teams for the Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA's philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships in addition to supporting tennis and education programs nationwide to benefit under-resourced youth through the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more information about the USTA, go to USTA.com or follow the official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Maestro Dobel® Tequila was born from 11 generations of tequila mastery in Jalisco, Mexico in 2003 and introduced to the American market in 2009. With deep respect for legacy, founded by 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, Maestro Dobel is a modern expression of tequila, with a heritage and refined craft that spans over 250 years. Maestro Dobel is an innovator in the category – having introduced to the global market the first Cristalino tequila with Dobel Diamante, the first Smoked Tequila with Humito and the first Pechuga Tequila with Pavito – and has produced some of the finest and smoothest range of tequilas.

For more information, please visit www.maestrodobel.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook at @dobeltequila.

Maestro Dobel® Tequila. 40% Alc. /Vol. (80 Proof). Trademarks owned by Maestro Tequilero, S.A. de C.V. ©2023 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please enjoy responsibly.

