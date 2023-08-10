Hyperbiotics Launches PRO-IBS Support* Premium Precision Probiotic Formula

Unique combination formula designed to effectively stabilize gut discomfort and dysfunction in patients with IBS*

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperbiotics, a global leader in precision probiotics, today announced the launch of PRO-IBS Support*, an advanced, dual-action synergistic blend of Lactiplantibacillus plantarum 299v and the highly bioavailable Boswellia serrata extract. This unique combination formula was designed to effectively stabilize gut discomfort and dysfunction in patients with IBS, and provide accelerated and prolonged relief from bloating, gas, and irregularity.*

Hyperbiotics PRO-IBS Support* Probiotic (PRNewswire)

According to the American College of Gastroenterology, an estimated 10-15% of the adult population in the United States have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), but only 5-7% receive an IBS diagnosis. PRO-IBS Support* has been uniquely formulated to provide patients with relief from occasional IBS symptoms more quickly, and for prolonged periods of time, while nurturing a healthier gut microbiome. This carefully selected blend of clinically studied ingredients works synergistically to reset and support the gut, promoting improved gut function, regularity, and overall well-being for individuals seeking effective digestive support.*

KEY FEATURES

Each capsule contains 30 billion CFUs of Lactiplantibacillus plantarum 299v, the clinically effective dose and strain used in over 65 clinical studies

Highly bioavailable, lecithin-based Boswellia serrata extract 125mg in a clinically studied dose range with standardized phytoactives

Clean formula, and free from major allergens, including gluten, dairy, soy, egg, peanut, tree nut, fish, shellfish, sesame, active yeast, and preservatives

No artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners

No unnecessary excipients

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians

Shelf-Stable

Non-GMO

"With the prevalence of IBS and related conditions, we saw a critical need to introduce an affordable, science-backed solution for patients," explained John P. Troup, PhD, Chief Science and Education Officer, Hyperbiotics. "By pairing clinically studied Lactiplantibacillus plantarum 299v with Boswellia serrata extract, we are able to offer a dual-action solution that provides more effective relief than standalone probiotics."

Hyperbiotics offers a comprehensive line of precision probiotics – harnessing science-backed probiotic strains to deliver probiotics tailored to patient needs, at an affordable price point. Hyperbiotics probiotics are vegan, non-GMO and shelf-stable.

To learn more or purchase, visit Hyperbiotics.com/ProIBSSupport.

About Hyperbiotics

Hyperbiotics is a leading probiotic brand committed to serving the needs of practitioners, their patients, and individuals striving to improve their gut health and overall well-being through targeted precision probiotics. Through the utilization of "precision probiotics" Hyperbiotics harnesses well-researched probiotic strains and complementary ingredients to deliver premium formulas, tailored to specific patient needs, at an affordable price. Hyperbiotics is part of the Blueroot Health family of brands. To learn more, visit Hyperbiotics.com.

About Blueroot Health

Blueroot Health™ is a consumer health company growing a diverse portfolio of brands that fuel lasting happiness and health for people and planet. The company's industry-leading brands – including Vital Nutrients®, Bariatric Fusion®, Fairhaven Health® and Hyperbiotics® – offer a suite of clean, innovative, and clinically relevant nutritional supplements that work. The portfolio includes specialized solutions for fertility and reproductive health, metabolic and bariatric health, and precision probiotics, as well as a full spectrum of clinically relevant formulas trusted by healthcare practitioners, patients, and consumers worldwide. Blueroot Health is committed to making a lasting, positive impact on the communities it serves, without leaving a negative footprint on the planet.

For more information, visit blueroothealth.co.

Media Contact

Erin Anthony

Eanthony@blueroothealth.co

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Hyperbiotics Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyperbiotics