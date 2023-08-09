Curbio Named to Qualified Remodeler Top 500 for 2023

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pre-listing contractor solution for real estate agents, today announced that is has been ranked No. 41 on Qualified Remodeler's annual list of Top 500 remodelers for 2023. Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S., has tracked the industry's largest and fastest growing companies with its QR Top 500 list since 1978.

Curbio is the leading pay-at-closing contractor that partners with real estate agents to get homes ready for market efficiently and reliably. In leveraging its innovative technology, in-house customer success team and network of world-class contractors and tradespeople, Curbio provides its clients with an elevated home improvement experience on pre-listing projects of any size.

"We are thrilled that Curbio has been ranked No. 41 on the 2023 Top 500 remodeler list, up from No. 66 last year and No. 95 in 2021. This recognition is a testament to our growth and continued success in transforming home improvement for the real estate industry. We are so proud of our team at Curbio and are looking forward to another year of helping real estate agents around the country," said Olivia Mariani, CMO of Curbio.

Curbio was chosen as a 2023 Top 500 remodeler by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service. In 2023, the Top 500 represented over $16B in remodeling sales volume and nearly two million jobs.

"Based on Qualified Remodeler's analysis, the Top 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty," says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O'Toole. "These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success."

To learn more about Curbio, visit www.Curbio.com. Additional information on the Top 500 can be found in the July/August issue of Qualified Remodeler and at www.qualifiedremodeler.com.

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading pay-at-closing contractor working with real estate agents to get homes ready for sale reliably and without hassle. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use mobile app and five-star project management team that streamlines project work and communication, while eliminating the delays and uncertainties that have made home improvement so frustrating, especially for agents and home sellers. Our turnkey approach and pay-when-you-sell model has made Curbio the most trusted contractor for real estate agents and brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & foster, and many more. Curbio operates in more than 60 real estate markets across the US.

