Wolley Announces CXL Design and Integration Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolley Inc., a Silicon Valley high performance data storage interface and controller company announces its newly formed CXL Design and Integration Services Group focusing on the ASIC and FPGA implementation for datacenter and AI/ML computational applications. Based on its in-house developed and PCI-SIG 5.0 certified CXL controller IP core, the newly formed CXL Design and Integration Services Group offers a one-stop and end-to-end CXL (Compute Express Link) design and integration services, from architecture design, spec-in, circuit design, verification, firmware, to RTL.

By leveraging the end-to-end integration for CXL related ASIC or FPGA implementation services, customers can focus on exploring new architecture and system-level innovations enabled by CXL's capabilities. CXL allows customers to increase scalability, optimize data flow with switching and fabric capability, streamline peer-to-peer communications, and maximize resource sharing across multiple compute domains. This also allows customers to bring unique solutions to enterprise or multi-tenant server platforms. To demonstrate its design and integration expertise at Flash Memory Summit (FMS), Wolley will host a live demo of a 4-port CXL switch implemented on a Xilinx vu19p FPGA platform. This CXL switch will connect two hosts that are commercially available CXL 1.1 servers with a Wolley CXL 2.0 Multiple-Logic-Device (MLD) End-point device implemented on a Xilinx vu13p FPGA. To further demonstrate its innovative CXL IP technology at FMS, Wolley will present a paper, "Making the Case for CXL Native Memory", to explore an innovative idea that will expand the CXL benefits from high performance computing to low power mobile memory applications.

"Since 2019, our engineering team started the development of the CXL/PCIe IP from the ground up. The team has successfully obtained the PCI-SIG 5.0 certification earlier in 2023," said Dr. Bernard Shung, President and Founder of Wolley. Wolley has partnered with a tier-one highspeed interface IP provider since 2022 in providing a total CXL/PCIe solutions. Wolley's controller IP core supports up to CXL 3.0 and PCIe Gen6 x16, plus the IDE capability through a separate CXL/PCIe IDE IP. The controller IP has been validated on Xilinx UltraScale+ FPGA platform as well as on Xilinx Versal FPGA platform.

Wolley Inc., established in 2016, is an SCM controller ASIC technology company with headquarters in San Jose, CA and an R&D center in Hsinchu Taiwan. Wolley has demonstrated its first SCM controller in FPGA in 2019 Flash Memory Summit. Wolley's CXL 3.0 controller core IP is certified by PCI-SIG 5.0 and validated on Xilinx's FPGA platform. The company offers its controller IP licensing and SoC integration services to high performance computing applications such as data center and AI/ML computations. Wolley was founded by Dr. Bernard Shung and Dr. Hsie-Chia Chang. Dr. Shung is a veteran technologist and executive in solid state storage device management and highspeed communication. He served as GM of New Business Development at Mediatek, SVP of Engineering at SK hynix and Link-a-media, co-founder of SiBEAM. Co-founder Dr. Hsie-Chia Chang, is a Professor at National Chiao-Tung Univ. in Taiwan, specializes in ECC algorithm and signal processing.

For more information, email to info@Wolleytech.com, or call (408) 819-8321. www.wolleytech.com

