STAND UP TO CANCER RETURNS ON AUGUST 19, 2023 FOR EIGHTH ROADBLOCK TELEVISED FUNDRAISING SPECIAL COMMEMORATING 15 YEARS OF IMPACT

The one-hour show will feature a new format and showcase Stand Up To Cancer's enduring impact at the forefront of innovative and life-saving cancer research

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 19, the entertainment community will come together for Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) and its eighth roadblock fundraising special, supporting urgently needed research and new treatments for cancer. Debuting in a refreshing new format, the televised celebration entitled "How It Started, How It's Going" will recognize SU2C's impact and progress over the last 15 years.

This year's show will air on Saturday, August 19 at 8 p.m. ET and PT / 7 p.m. CT. Over the course of one hour, the show will celebrate 15 years of cutting-edge cancer research and highlight special moments with stars from film, television, sports and journalism who have supported the SU2C movement. The show will also feature renowned SU2C-funded cancer scientists, who will discuss the progress being made in the fight against cancer and the critical need to continue to fund life-saving research. There will also be touching stories from cancer survivors who have received breakthrough treatments supported by SU2C.

Celebrities making a special appearance during the show include Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Maria Menounos, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet and Justin Timberlake; a special montage of comedic skits from past shows will feature Jack Black, Ben Falcone, Zach Galifianakis, Brad Garrett, Bill Hader, Jon Hamm, Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Melissa McCarthy, and Matthew McConaughey. The televised special will also feature past musical performances from the likes of Brittany Howard, Simone Ledward Boseman, and The Who. SU2C's biennial specials have been supported by hundreds of celebrities over the past 15 years. Additional celebrity guests will be announced in the weeks leading up to the telecast.

"We started this movement in 2008 to save lives and it is remarkable to see that in 15 years our scientists have accomplished this goal through breakthrough research that intercepts and treats cancer in ways we never thought possible," said Katie Couric, SU2C co-founder. "There is more work to do to cure cancer and every dollar counts; we will not stop until we make every cancer patient a long-term survivor."

The biennial special will air simultaneously on more than 50 participating media platforms across the United States and Canada, including all four major broadcast networks in the U.S. Broadcasters carrying the show are donating one hour of simultaneous commercial-free prime time. The telecast will also be available on-demand on several streaming platforms.

As a kick-off to the televised special, SU2C will launch the #Up2Us to #StandUpToCancer event on August 1. The month-long fundraising initiative, ending on August 31, will feature exciting livestreams showcasing diverse content, from video gaming to various other forms of entertainment and more. Creators will lead fundraising livestreams across Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, KICK, and YouTube, amplifying SU2C's mission to end cancer as we know it. To date, the list of notable creators and streamers 1980sgamer, , FaZe Kalei, KREW, Neebs Gaming, ProZD, Rhett & Link, Smosh, Sung Won (ProZD), Super Beard Bros and Trisha Hershberger.

"Our telecast is a powerful tribute that demonstrates the importance of standing together to save lives," said Russell Chew, president and CEO of SU2C. "Everyone plays a critical role in this goal, and we are so grateful for the support of the entertainment community, the broadcast networks, our generous donors, and the incredible researchers who work tirelessly to develop new cancer treatments." Chew added, "100% of public donations to SU2C support innovative cancer research and vital awareness programs."

Stand Up To Cancer was established in 2008 by a group of women who wanted to galvanize the entertainment community to raise awareness and funding to accelerate collaborative cancer research and end cancer as a leading cause of death. SU2C's Founders include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren. The late Laura Ziskin and Noreen Fraser were also co-founders.

Since its inception, SU2C has raised over $746 million to bring together more than 3,000 of the best scientists from over 210 leading institutions to collaborate towards ending cancer's reign as a leading cause of death worldwide. SU2C's research has contributed to the development of nine new cancer therapies approved by the FDA, and more than 270 clinical trials treating more than 29,300 patients. SU2C is committed to cancer health equity and is working to increase diversity in SU2C-funded clinical trials, initiate advocacy group collaborations and awareness campaigns, and fund research aimed at improving cancer outcomes and screening rates in medically underserved communities.

SU2C is also supported by generous donors and collaborators who share the same goal of accelerating groundbreaking cancer research, increasing cancer screenings, and ensuring equity in cancer care and clinical trials. SU2C's founding donor, Major League Baseball (MLB), continues to annually provide financial support and countless opportunities to build the Stand Up To Cancer movement among its worldwide fanbase.

"We're thrilled to be back for another televised fundraising special with Stand Up To Cancer as it celebrates 15 years of impact," said David Jammy, who will executive produce the event for Done + Dusted with Elizabeth Kelly. "We're honored to support SU2C's tireless work and we're excited to collaborate with the team once again to create an unforgettable night of television commemorating an extraordinary movement," said Kelly.

The telecast will be filmed at NeueHouse in Los Angeles. NeueHouse is the private workspace and social club for members of the creative industries.

ABOUT STAND UP TO CANCER

Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) raises funds to accelerate the pace of research to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now. SU2C is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and was initially launched as a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation. Established in 2008 by media and entertainment leaders, SU2C utilizes these communities' resources to engage the public in supporting a new, collaborative model of cancer research, to increase awareness about cancer prevention, and to highlight progress being made in the fight against the disease. As of April 2023, more than 3,000 scientists representing more than 210 institutions are involved in SU2C-funded research projects.

As SU2C's scientific partner, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and a Scientific Advisory Committee, led by Nobel laureate Phillip A. Sharp, Ph.D., conduct rigorous competitive review processes to identify the best research proposals to recommend for funding, oversee grants administration, and provide expert review of research progress.

Current members of the SU2C Founders and Advisors Committee (FAC) include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren. The late Laura Ziskin and the late Noreen Fraser are also co-founders. Russell Chew serves as SU2C's president and CEO.

For more information, visit StandUpToCancer.org

