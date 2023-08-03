Registration Now Open for BlackBerry Summit

BlackBerry's largest event, showcasing cutting edge technology, to take place in New York on October 17,

2023

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that registration is now open for BlackBerry Summit. Anchored around the theme of 'Trust,' built upon the convergence of security and connectivity, BlackBerry Summit promises to help enable organizations to unlock the many benefits of a hyperconnected world. The company's largest event of the year will take place at the Conrad New York Downtown, on October 17, 2023.

"I am delighted to announce that registration is now open for BlackBerry Summit, the technology event of the year," said Neelam Sandhu, Chief Elite Customer Success Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Sustainability, at BlackBerry. "We are excited for our customers and partners to experience BlackBerry in a new and exciting way. The Summit will bring together some of the leading voices in IoT and Cybersecurity and showcase the latest BlackBerry innovations to transform how organizations and people around the world benefit from and trust digital technologies."

Attendees will experience visionary discussions and cutting-edge technologies that reveal the future of security and connectivity, to ultimately advance the digital transformation of industries and organizations across Enterprise IT and the IoT. The agenda will deliver personalized event experiences, through inspirational keynotes, conference tracks, live demos, private roundtables and networking opportunities.

To learn more and to register for the event visit blackberry.com/summit.

For the opportunity to become a featured sponsor email GlobalEvents@BlackBerry.com.

