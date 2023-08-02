Hothouse Continues its Growth and Expands its Vision with the Hiring of One of America's Top Creative Directors

Award-winning Industry Leader Brandon Rochon Joins Agency's Executive Team

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Atlanta-based ad agency Hothouse , one of the longest-standing, independently-owned agencies in the South, announced the addition of one of the industry's top Creative Directors, Brandon Rochon, to its executive team as EVP, Head of Creative.

For the past 25 years, Hothouse has been the go-to agency in the South for brands like InterContinental Hotels Group, Interface, Deloitte, COX Automotive and CORT Furniture. [1] Today, Hothouse continues to stand out as a creative powerhouse, as the agency evolves its deep-rooted connections to culture and a creative-first approach to problem-solving into its next generation of growth with the addition of Rochon to its leadership team.

Having led an exhaustive search for a visionary creative leader, Hothouse landed Rochon - an award-winning creative with a trailblazing legacy of injecting life into brands like Red Bull, Coke Zero, and Samsung Electronics [2] . Brandon has dedicated his career to a sacred truth: advertising, when steeped in cultural relevance and human truths, becomes a meaningful catalyst for brands.

That ethos has delivered acclaim, winning almost every major award in the industry. In 2022, he was honored with Red Bull's Wings For Life Impact Award, in 2019 American Advertising Federation Hall of Achievement Inductee, 2019 ADCOLOR One Club Creative Award, Los Angeles Business Journal's Most Influential Marketers 2019, Ad Age 40 Under 40 2018, and 4A's 100 People Who Make Advertising Great 2017.

"At Hothouse we come together to change the shape, color and minds of the world of brand building and advertising with big ideas to help our clients connect to - and create - culture in the most authentic ways. Our ethos is Brandon Rochon's foundation," says Jon Katinsky, Founder and President of Hothouse. "We exist to help our clients mind the gaps between their vision and their current reality, leading to engagement and loyalty that lives beyond the campaign. With the addition of Brandon to our Hothouse team, we have the recipe for success. Our clients and our team are thrilled to welcome Brandon to our agency and to Atlanta."

Rochon's obsession with culture began as a teenager growing up in the deserts of Saudi Arabia, where he was captivated by watching how – and why - culture evolved, and to try and figure out where it was going to move next. Little did he know then, that he was learning how to connect brands to culture in a major way. This was the foundation of a career that would span the globe and influence major brands.

"I made a huge decision to move my life and family from Los Angeles to Atlanta. I absolutely love the city and love working with Hothouse," says Rochon. "Now is the age of ideas. Actions are bigger than ads and as an agency, it is our role to teach brands how to act in an age of culture. Hothouse's entertainment marketing heritage means the agency is ideally suited to help brands unlock those authentic connections. I am so excited to be a part of this team and to work with their amazing clients to attract even more business to the South."

About Hothouse:

Born from the vibrant world of entertainment and sports marketing and activation, Hothouse has a rich 25-year lineage shaping marketing campaigns for industry leaders. Founder & President of Hothouse Jon Katinsky came from leadership positions with big companies but found himself frustrated with agencies that lacked industry insights, fresh ideas and flexibility so he took matters into his own hands and started an agency of his own built around creativity, unlocking insights and going above and beyond for his clients. Since then, the company has become a leading advertising agency in the South working with clients such as Hallmark Channel, Deloitte, InterContinental Hotels Group, Interface, COX Automotive, CORT Furniture and others.

