Highclere Castle Gin Achieves Unprecedented Milestone with a Perfect 100-Point Score from Major League Spirits Association (MLSA)

ESSEX, Conn., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highclere Castle Spirits, North American HQ - Highclere Castle Gin, the world-renowned and highly awarded gin brand made from botanicals sourced from the famous Highclere Castle in England, known as the "Real Downton Abbey" has accomplished an extraordinary feat in the spirits industry. The brand has been awarded a perfect 100-point score by the esteemed Major League Spirits Association (MLSA), making it the first gin in the world to receive this prestigious rating. "If you're looking for a gin that epitomizes excellence, Highclere Castle Gin is the one. A paragon of perfection in the world of spirits," said the leaders of MLSA™.

The gin category is on fire and Highclere Castle Gin takes the top spot!

Highclere Castle Gin has consistently pushed the boundaries of excellence with its commitment to crafting the finest gin using the estate's natural botanicals and distilled in England's oldest gin distillery. The MLSA's recognition of the brand's unparalleled quality further solidifies Highclere Castle Gin's position as a leader in the luxury spirits market. Launched in 2019 by American spirits entrepreneur, Adam von Gootkin and the Earl & Countess of Carnarvon, Highclere Castle Gin is on track to be the most-awarded gin in the world with over 130 platinum and gold awards to date.

The spirits industry has witnessed an extraordinary growth in premium gin sales over the past decade. Highclere Castle Gin's success mirrors this trend, as the brand continues to captivate gin enthusiasts with its unparalleled taste and rich history. The United States, in particular, has emerged as a significant market for premium gin, with sales soaring and an increasing number of discerning consumers seeking unique, high-quality spirits. Adam von Gootkin, co-founder and CEO of Highclere Castle Gin said, "We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive this great score from the judges at MLSA. What a testament from industry validators that our dedication to perfection is paying off."

As the gin category continues to expand globally, Highclere Castle Gin remains at the forefront of the premium gin movement, appealing to consumers who seek both exceptional taste and a connection to the brand's storied past. Craig Jeffries, general manager of the iconic Olde Pink House in Savannah, Georgia said, "Adam von Gootkin and Lord Carnarvon have created an exceptionally smooth gin. We have featured Highclere Castle Gin at The Old Pink House for almost two years now and the partnership could not be more fulfilling."

