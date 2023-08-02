BKT, parent Company of Tomorrow Water, Partners with Samsung to Strengthen Samsung's ESG Management Priorities

DAEJEON, South Korea and ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BKT Korea, parent company of Tomorrow Water, a global environmental solutions provider, has received an equity investment from the Samsung Group. BKT was selected to become an environmental business partner to strengthen ESG management at Samsung's affiliate companies. This represents the second major Korean company making an investment in BKT, along with GS E&C (formerly part of LG).

BKT and Samsung recently signed an MOU to collaborate on BKT's 'Co-Flow', a climate change response technology that reduces energy and water consumption by using treated wastewater for data center cooling and is pursuing commercial development in Korea with Samsung C&T (Construction & Trading).

Samsung was very interested in BKT's technologies and engineering capabilities related to semiconductor wastewater treatment and reuse. BKT spent two years validating their "AMX" technology with Samsung Electronics' semiconductor manufacturing process wastewater containing nitrogen and verified it was able to reduce the treatment plant's footprint by 65% and reduce operating costs by 55% (more than KRW 7 billion or about 7 million USD per year based on 5,000 tons).

BKT's "AMX" won the King Sejong Award from the Korean Intellectual Property Office in 2020 and was selected as one of the world's top 10 Anammox technologies by GWI (Global Water Intelligence) in 2021. AMX first commercial installation was at the Noksan Sewage Treatment Plant in Busan Korea which successfully attracted the attention of the industry.

A representative of Samsung Ventures notes - "We have high expectations for BKT's verified and differentiated water treatment technology and hope to demonstrate ESG values in the global market while supporting BKT's growth."

BKT's CEO E.F. Dongwoo Kim conveys similar optimism. He notes - "I received strategic investment from GS E&C five years ago, and it is meaningful to receive an investment from Samsung this time. Due to the uniqueness of the environmental business, our goals is to partner with strategic investors who seek long-term cooperation by utilizing our technologies to compliment their businesses rather than pure financial investors.

About BKT and Tomorrow Water

Through innovative technology and thought leadership, BKT/Tomorrow Water is minimizing the global environmental impact of wastewater treatment, while delivering sustainable, practical, and economical solutions. BKT/Tomorrow Water is committed to building sustainable waste and wastewater management systems, integrating low-energy wastewater treatment, energy production and other crucial elements of modern infrastructure in response to climate change.

BKT Co Ltd. is a leading water treatment company that represents Korea in the global markets with branches in the US and Vietnam

