ORTEC Recognized With 2023 SupplyTech Breakthrough Award for "Last Mile Solution Provider of the Year"

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ORTEC Americas , a global and leading partner in data-driven decision support and supply chain optimization solutions, today announced it has been selected as "Last Mile Solution Provider of the Year" in the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by SupplyTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.

"Our customers increase efficiency and optimization in their last mile delivery operation."

ORTEC's end-to-end solution for optimized Last-Mile Delivery enables customers to predict, prepare, plan, execute, monitor, and improve operations. ORTEC partners with their customers to develop a strategy that enables them to ensure premium customer service while reducing transportation costs.

ORTEC also delivers complete visibility through the solutions' Control Tower, allowing customers to remain focused on continuously improving operational metrics. Customers can set the importance of balancing cost of delivery, customer satisfaction, driver satisfaction, and environmental impact.

"Our customers increase efficiency with continuous optimization, while ensuring best practices which enable them to meet their corporate goals," said Jeff Bailey, CEO of ORTEC Americas. "We are thankful to SupplyTech Breakthrough for the incredible 'Last Mile Solution Provider of the Year' award. We're here as a partner to help our clients meet their KPIs, while controlling costs, improving service, and optimizing their entire operation."

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,400 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Congratulations to ORTEC who is providing a premium customer experience while helping their clients save transportation costs, grow their business, and adhere to sustainability initiatives. ORTEC for Home Delivery continuously optimizes the schedule to increase capacity for new time slots and decrease transportation costs," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. "E-commerce is booming but shipping companies are now faced with increasing last-mile delivery costs and limited capacity. ORTECH is helping translate the increase in consumer demand into more profit, and more customer satisfaction."

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

About ORTEC

For more than 40 years ORTEC (ortec.com) has supported many of the world's best-run organizations to make better data-driven decisions. Our decision support software and data science capabilities enable our customers to improve their business results and make a positive impact on the world. With our 1,000 employees across 13 countries, we help over 1,200 leading customers worldwide to make better choices in an ever-changing environment.

