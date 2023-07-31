Juggernaut Capital Partners and Nature's One Founder Jay Highman have sold Nature's One to Bobbie Baby, Inc

Juggernaut and Mr. Highman will continue as substantial shareholders of Bobbie. The acquisition positions the combined company as the third largest fully integrated infant and toddler brand in the U.S., creating a more resilient industry for American families

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juggernaut Capital Partners, a leading middle market private equity investor primarily in the consumer and healthcare sectors, is pleased to announce the sale of Nature's One, the pediatric nutrition company founded by Jay Highman which set the bar for quality and innovation in formula over decades. Joining forces with Bobbie Baby, Inc., the nation's fastest growing infant formula company, the combined business will be the first of its kind in pediatric nutrition.

"Nature's One is a true pioneer in the pediatric nutrition space. Juggernaut partnered with founder, Jay Highman, to accelerate product development and vertical integration initiatives. Over the past five years, the company completed the first FDA-approved clinical feeding study of an organic infant formula and designed and constructed the first newly built infant formula facility in the U.S. in 35 years," said John Shulman, Founder and Managing Partner at Juggernaut. "It has been a pleasure to partner with Jay and his team. We believe the combination with Bobbie cements the organization as a continued disruptor and a next-generation industry leader. We are proud to continue as a meaningful shareholder in the go-forward company."

Founded in 1997, Nature's One introduced the first organic baby formula to the U.S. market. Recognized for its dedication to purity and quality, all of the company's formulas have received the Clean Label Project's Purity Award and have tested best in class for purity and nutrition when compared to popular baby formulas sold in the U.S. Nature's One operates the only independent, FDA audited organic infant nutrition facility in the U.S.

Nature's One was advised by CG / Sawaya Partners (operating under Canaccord Genuity) and Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP. Bobbie was advised by Perella Weinberg Partners LP and Goodwin Procter LLP.

About Juggernaut Capital Partners:

Juggernaut Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focusing on lower middle market companies, primarily in the consumer and healthcare sectors. Juggernaut is currently investing out of Juggernaut Capital Partners V, L.P. For more information on Juggernaut Capital Partners, please visit www.juggernautcap.com.

About Nature's One:

Founded in 1997, Nature's One introduced the first organic formula, Baby's Only® Organic in the United States. Nature's One has dedicated 25 years to the research, development, and sourcing of pure ingredients. Recognized as the first and highest-ranked formulas for purity and nutritional superiority by the Clean Label Project, Baby's Only Formulas are preferred by parents who want to offer their child a "Better Start…for Life™." Baby's Only Formulas are sold nationally at Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Sam's Club, and many fine natural food retailers, as well online at www.naturesone.com.

About Bobbie:

Bobbie is the mission-driven organic pediatric nutrition company that exists to build a parenting culture of confidence, not comparison. Founded in 2018, Bobbie hit the market with its flagship European-inspired formula in 2021 as the first direct-to-consumer, subscription-based infant formula in the U.S. Today, it's proud to be the only mom-founded and led infant formula brand in the world, and the fastest-growing in the U.S. since the 1980's. Bobbie is focused on providing purposefully sourced, USDA Organic products made with simple ingredients – crafted right here in America, for American families. For more information, visit www.hibobbie.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Juggernaut Capital Partners