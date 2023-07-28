Twistle by Health Catalyst Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Twistle® by Health Catalyst (Twistle), a leading clinical workflow and patient engagement platform, has met certain key regulatory, security and privacy requirements necessary for earning HITRUST certification.

(PRNewsfoto/Health Catalyst) (PRNewswire)

HITRUST leverages nationally and internationally accepted standards including ISO, NIST, PCI, HIPAA, and others to ensure a comprehensive set of baseline security controls. HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Twistle by Health Catalyst has met HITRUST's framework that assessed compliance with certain key regulations and industry-defined requirements that collectively aim to appropriately manage security and privacy risk.

"Health Catalyst is pleased to have achieved HITRUST's CSF Certification for Twistle," said Kevin Scharnhorst, CISSP, CISM, CPHIMS, Chief Information Security Officer at Health Catalyst. "We are committed to maintaining industry best practices for information security and data privacy, critical for protecting our clients and our mission."

Health Catalyst's HITRUST CSF-Certified and applicable platforms are:

Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS™) Platform, Touchstone™, Care Management, and the Business Intelligence Application Platform residing in Microsoft Azure.

HCI Application Suite, consisting of HCI Connect, HCI Notify, HCI Exchange, HCI Organize, and HCI Explore

Embedded Application Suite

KPI Ninja by Health Catalyst™

Twistle® by Health Catalyst

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Media Contact:

Amanda Hundt

media@healthcatalyst.com

575-491-0974

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Catalyst