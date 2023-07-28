ONEWHEEL RACE FOR THE RAIL TO RE-AIR NATIONALLY ON ESPN 2

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion, makers of Onewheel, is thrilled to announce Onewheel's premier racing event, the Race for the Rail, returns to the national spotlight on ESPN 2. The 2022 Onewheel Race for the Rail broadcast will re-air on August 4th at 8:00am EDT.

ONEWHEEL RACE FOR THE RAIL ON ESPN 2 (PRNewswire)

Onewheel's biggest race to re-air on ESPN 2

For the first time in history, Onewheel racing will be broadcasted to a national audience on a major network, marking a monumental milestone for the burgeoning sport and Onewheel enthusiasts alike. As Onewheel continues to push the boundaries of action sports and technology, this broadcast on ESPN 2 represents a significant step towards mainstream recognition and further cements Onewheel racing as an ascending player in the sporting world.

With its innovative and exhilarating blend of extreme sports and cutting-edge technology, Onewheel racing has rapidly grown in popularity and now reaches new heights as it enters the national spotlight. Spectators and fans across the country will have the opportunity to witness the adrenaline-fueled action as the world's top Onewheel riders navigate a challenging downhill course with $10,000 on the line.

This event promises to be a thrilling spectacle for both newcomers and seasoned fans of Onewheel racing. The broadcast will feature the top Onewheel riders in the 2022 season and highlights the spirit and camaraderie that defines the Onewheel community.

"We are ecstatic to share the excitement of Onewheel racing with a national audience on ESPN 2," said Jack Mudd, Director of Marketing at Onewheel. "This event showcases the immense talent and dedication of our riders, and we can't wait for viewers across the country to realize Onewheel racing is must watch TV."

Don't miss the chance to experience the adrenaline-pumping action of Onewheel's premier racing event on ESPN 2, airing August 4th at 8:00am EDT. The 2023 Race for the Rail is streaming live on Onewheel's Youtube channel on September 8th and 9th.

For more information and updates on Onewheel racing, visit onewheelracing.com . Future Motion products are available at www.onewheel.com and at select dealers worldwide.

About Future Motion:

Founded in 2013, Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products, Onewheel Pint X and Onewheel GT exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion designs not only the Onewheel product line but also all the subsystems that power it, including custom brushless motors, power electronics, and battery modules. Onewheel, which provides a riding experience similar to surfing but on paved or unpaved trails, is perfectly situated in Santa Cruz where the mountains meet the sea. Its products are protected by over 37 issued patents in the U.S. and worldwide.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Future Motion, Inc.