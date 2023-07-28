iFLYTEK Maintains and Elevates International Partnerships

HEFEI, China, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK is committed to elevating and expanding on the friendships it has made. On International Friendship Day, we look back at the global relationships we have built.

IFLYTEK has been a prolific supporter of international events, fostering people-to-people interactions by supplying our cutting-edge technologies to improve operational efficiency and transcend communication barriers. As the official, exclusive supplier of automated translation software for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, iFLYTEK created barrier-free communication—aiding athletes, media representatives, and viewers to interact seamlessly.

IFLYTEK contributed to the success of numerous other international sporting events, including:

France , by donating a series of products to the China Disabled Persons' Federation to enhance communications for the Chinese delegation; The 10th International Abilympics , the top global skills competition for those with disabilities, in Metz,, by donating a series of products to the China Disabled Persons' Federation to enhance communications for the Chinese delegation;

The 2023 World University Games (WUG) , where iFLYTEK served as the exclusive, official provider of automatic speech-to-text and translation services and provided various products and services;

The 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships, where iFLYTEK served as an official supplier of automated translation software to help event organizers and competitors overcome language barriers.

iFLYTEK seeks to build lasting relationships that further innovation. Our international engagement has been recognized in South Korea, where iFLYTEK's work led to an award for the high-quality A.I.-enabled services it provided to South Korean customers at the 3rd Annual ROK-China Friendship Awards Ceremony.

These efforts work toward demonstrating iFLYTEK's goodwill and dedication to serving the public good. iFLYTEK is incredibly proud of its work in assisting global humanitarian efforts, including our donation of 30 translators to the Blue Sky Rescue Team to help them effectively communicate during their rescue efforts following the massive earthquakes in Turkey earlier this year.

iFLYTEK is a well-known publicly-listed intelligent speech and artificial intelligence company in the Asia-Pacific region.

