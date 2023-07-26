Nutrition for Longevity™ and Apollo Health™ Announce the Launch of the Bredesen Protocol® Diet - KetoFLEX 12/3™ - Meal Delivery Service to Promote Brain Health Optimization

Nutrition for Longevity™ and Apollo Health™ Announce the Launch of the Bredesen Protocol® Diet - KetoFLEX 12/3™ - Meal Delivery Service to Promote Brain Health Optimization

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition for Longevity™ and Apollo Health™ are thrilled to announce the launch of the Bredesen Protocol Diet - KetoFLEX 12/3™ - meal delivery service, available nationwide to the lower 48 states. This exciting endeavor will provide individuals with a convenient and accessible way to embrace the transformative power of the KetoFLEX 12/3 nutrition plan developed by leading neuroscientist and noted Alzheimer's researcher Dr. Dale Bredesen to support brain health optimally.

Logo (PRNewswire)

Meal Delivery Service to Promote Brain Health Optimization

The clinical findings of Dr. Bredesen show that the KetoFLEX 12/3 diet helps to optimize cognition by using a mildly ketogenic, plant-rich, nutrient-dense diet combined with nightly fasting of a minimum of 12 hours with at least three before bed. This whole food diet emphasizes sustainable, local, and seasonal non-starchy vegetables from every color of the rainbow, combined with an adequate amount of clean protein and generous amounts of healthy fat.

The KetoFLEX 12/3 program is designed to provide no more than 60 grams of carbohydrates per day from a selection of foods known to support cognitive health. By following this dietary protocol, individuals can optimize their brain health and enhance overall cognitive function. The KetoFLEX 12/3 meal delivery service offers a comprehensive weekly subscription that delivers nutritious meals right to the doorstep. Each week's subscription includes the following items:

Five lunches

Five dinners

Six hard-boiled pasture-raised eggs

Two clamshells of extra seasonal cruciferous vegetables

Two (8oz) bottles of Phyto Boost Premium Olive Oil (Plan to include your own if you don't select this option.)

With this meal delivery service, subscribers can choose from either a chef-curated pescatarian or flexitarian menu or they can select a pick your own option that includes multiple protein selections, including seafood, poultry, beef, and vegan options. The weekly meal kits start at $159.50.

Dale Bredesen M.D., Chief Science Officer at Apollo Health said, "Through the launch of the KetoFLEX 12/3 Meal Delivery Service, we will help to empower individuals to optimize their brain health while simplifying their dietary choices with pre-prepared meals."

Learn more about the Bredesen Protocol Diet — KetoFLEX 12/3 meal kit delivery service by clicking here.

About Nutrition for Longevity™: Nutrition for Longevity is a renowned culinary brand committed to promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle through nutrient-dense and delicious meals. With a focus on using high-quality ingredients, Nutrition for Longevity™ aims to redefine aging and support overall well-being through the power of nutrition.

About Apollo Health™: Apollo Health is a leading provider of innovative health solutions dedicated to empowering individuals to optimize their well-being through personalized nutrition, lifestyle modifications, and cutting-edge research. With a team of world-class experts, Apollo Health™ is revolutionizing the approach to health and helping individuals thrive in all aspects of life.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Apollo Health