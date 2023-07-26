LendingClub Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Continued Profitability with Strong Capital & Liquidity Levels
Successful Launch of Structured Certificates Program
SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
"We're leaning into our data, membership, and business model advantages to deliver continued profitability in a difficult environment," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "While we expect the headwinds in the marketplace to persist, we're managing the business prudently, continuing our disciplined credit underwriting, and developing new structures to meet the evolving needs of loan investors. We are maintaining strong liquidity and capital and remain positioned to capture the massive long-term growth opportunities to help our members keep more of what they earn and earn more on what they save."
Second Quarter 2023 Results
Balance Sheet:
- Total assets of $8.3 billion compared to $8.8 billion in the prior quarter, reflecting a lower cash position due to the planned maturity of brokered deposits.
- Deposits of $6.8 billion compared to $7.2 billion in the prior quarter primarily due to the planned maturity of brokered deposits.
- Loans and leases held for investment of $5.6 billion compared to $5.9 billion in the prior quarter as we moved $200 million in loans into a held for sale designation.
- Substantial capital position with a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.4% and consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 16.1%.
- Book value per common share of $11.09, up from $11.08 in the prior quarter.
- Tangible book value per common share of $10.26, up from $10.23 in the prior quarter.
Financial Performance:
- Loan originations of $2.0 billion compared to $2.3 billion in the prior quarter with sold loan volume up modestly, offset by reduced loan retention.
- Total net revenue of $232.5 million compared to $245.7 million in the prior quarter, driven by lower marketplace revenue.
- Net income of $10.1 million, or diluted EPS of $0.09, compared to $13.7 million, or diluted EPS of $0.13, in the prior quarter.
- Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) of $81.4 million compared to $88.4 million in the prior quarter, reflecting lower marketplace revenue, partially offset by lower non-interest expense.
- Provision for credit losses of $66.6 million compared to $70.6 million in the prior quarter driven by lower volume of retained loans, offset by a modest increase in provision for the portfolio.
- Efficiency ratio of 65.0% compared to 64.0% in the prior quarter due to a decline in marketplace revenue, partially offset by lower non-interest expense.
Three Months Ended
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Total net revenue
$ 232.5
$ 245.7
$ 330.1
Non-interest expense
151.1
157.3
209.4
Pre-provision net revenue (1)
81.4
88.4
120.7
Provision for credit losses
66.6
70.6
70.6
Income before income tax benefit (expense)
14.8
17.8
50.1
Income tax benefit (expense)
(4.7)
(4.1)
132.0
Net income
$ 10.1
$ 13.7
$ 182.1
Diluted EPS
$ 0.09
$ 0.13
$ 1.73
Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance
$ —
$ —
$ 135.3
Net income excluding income tax benefit (1)
$ 10.1
$ 13.7
$ 46.8
Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit (1)
$ 0.09
$ 0.13
$ 0.45
(1)
See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures.
For a calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables at the end of this release.
Financial Outlook
Third Quarter 2023
Loan Originations
$1.4B to $1.7B
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$40M to $50M
LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $85 billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4.7 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.
We believe Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit are important measures because they reflect the financial performance of our business operations. Pre-Provision Net Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax benefit/expense from net income. Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit adjusts for the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance in 2022. Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.
We believe Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing common equity reduced by goodwill and intangible assets, divided by ending common shares issued and outstanding.
For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables beginning on page 13 of this release.
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our competitive advantages, macroeconomic outlook, anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing borrowers and platform investors; our ability to realize the expected benefits from recent initiatives; competition; overall economic conditions; the interest rate environment; the regulatory environment; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)
As of and for the three months ended
% Change
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
Q/Q
Y/Y
Operating Highlights:
Non-interest income
$ 85,818
$ 98,990
$ 127,465
$ 181,237
$ 213,832
(13) %
(60) %
Net interest income
146,652
146,704
135,243
123,676
116,226
— %
26 %
Total net revenue
232,470
245,694
262,708
304,913
330,058
(5) %
(30) %
Non-interest expense
151,079
157,308
180,044
186,219
209,386
(4) %
(28) %
Pre-provision net revenue(1)
81,391
88,386
82,664
118,694
120,672
(8) %
(33) %
Provision for credit losses
66,595
70,584
61,512
82,739
70,566
(6) %
(6) %
Income before income tax benefit (expense)
14,796
17,802
21,152
35,955
50,106
(17) %
(70) %
Income tax benefit (expense)
(4,686)
(4,136)
2,439
7,243
131,954
13 %
N/M
Net income
10,110
13,666
23,591
43,198
182,060
(26) %
(94) %
Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance
—
—
3,180
5,015
135,300
N/M
N/M
Net income excluding income tax benefit(1)(2)
$ 10,110
$ 13,666
$ 20,411
$ 38,183
$ 46,760
(26) %
(78) %
Basic EPS
$ 0.09
$ 0.13
$ 0.22
$ 0.41
$ 1.77
(31) %
(95) %
Diluted EPS
$ 0.09
$ 0.13
$ 0.22
$ 0.41
$ 1.73
(31) %
(95) %
Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit(1)(2)
$ 0.09
$ 0.13
$ 0.19
$ 0.36
$ 0.45
(31) %
(80) %
LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics:
Net interest margin
7.1 %
7.5 %
7.8 %
8.3 %
8.5 %
Efficiency ratio(3)
65.0 %
64.0 %
68.5 %
61.1 %
63.4 %
Return on average equity (ROE)(4)
3.4 %
4.6 %
7.2 %
14.2 %
33.8 %
Return on average total assets (ROA)(5)
0.5 %
0.7 %
1.1 %
2.5 %
5.5 %
Marketing expense as a % of loan originations
1.2 %
1.2 %
1.4 %
1.3 %
1.6 %
LendingClub Corporation Capital Metrics:
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
16.1 %
15.6 %
15.8 %
18.3 %
20.0 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.4 %
12.8 %
14.1 %
15.7 %
16.2 %
Book value per common share
$ 11.09
$ 11.08
$ 10.93
$ 10.67
$ 10.41
— %
7 %
Tangible book value per common share(1)
$ 10.26
$ 10.23
$ 10.06
$ 9.78
$ 9.50
— %
8 %
Loan Originations (in millions)(6):
Total loan originations
$ 2,011
$ 2,288
$ 2,524
$ 3,539
$ 3,840
(12) %
(48) %
Marketplace loans
$ 1,353
$ 1,286
$ 1,824
$ 2,386
$ 2,819
5 %
(52) %
Loan originations held for investment
$ 657
$ 1,002
$ 701
$ 1,153
$ 1,021
(34) %
(36) %
Loan originations held for investment as a % of total loan originations
33 %
44 %
28 %
33 %
27 %
Servicing Portfolio AUM (in millions)(7):
Total servicing portfolio
$ 15,669
$ 16,060
$ 16,157
$ 15,929
$ 14,783
(2) %
6 %
Loans serviced for others
$ 10,204
$ 10,504
$ 10,819
$ 11,807
$ 11,382
(3) %
(10) %
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)
As of and for the three months ended
% Change
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
Q/Q
Y/Y
Balance Sheet Data:
Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net, excluding PPP loans
$ 5,160,546
$ 5,091,969
$ 4,638,331
$ 4,414,347
$ 3,692,667
1 %
40 %
PPP loans
$ 17,640
$ 51,112
$ 66,971
$ 89,379
$ 118,794
(65) %
(85) %
Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net(8)
$ 5,178,186
$ 5,143,081
$ 4,705,302
$ 4,503,726
$ 3,811,461
1 %
36 %
Loans held for investment at fair value
$ 404,119
$ 748,618
$ 925,938
$ 15,057
$ 20,583
(46) %
N/M
Total loans and leases held for investment
$ 5,582,305
$ 5,891,699
$ 5,631,240
$ 4,518,783
$ 3,832,044
(5) %
46 %
Total assets
$ 8,342,506
$ 8,754,018
$ 7,979,747
$ 6,775,074
$ 6,186,765
(5) %
35 %
Total deposits
$ 6,843,535
$ 7,218,854
$ 6,392,553
$ 5,123,506
$ 4,527,672
(5) %
51 %
Total liabilities
$ 7,136,983
$ 7,563,276
$ 6,815,453
$ 5,653,664
$ 5,107,648
(6) %
40 %
Total equity
$ 1,205,523
$ 1,190,742
$ 1,164,294
$ 1,121,410
$ 1,079,117
1 %
12 %
N/M – Not meaningful
(1)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
(2)
Excludes fourth, third and second quarter 2022 income tax benefit of $3.2 million, $5.0 million and $135.3 million, respectively, due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance.
(3)
Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue.
(4)
Calculated as annualized net income (which excludes the income tax benefit from the release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the periods it did not occur) divided by average equity for the period presented.
(5)
Calculated as annualized net income (which excludes the income tax benefit from the release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the periods it did not occur) divided by average total assets for the period presented.
(6)
Includes unsecured personal loans and auto loans only.
(7)
Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and held for investment by the company.
(8)
Excludes loans held for investment at fair value, which primarily consists of a loan portfolio that was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The asset quality metrics presented in the following table are for loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:
As of and for the three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2022
Asset Quality Metrics:
Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment
6.4 %
6.4 %
6.5 %
6.3 %
6.0 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and leases held for investment
7.1 %
7.1 %
7.3 %
7.2 %
6.9 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment
1.9 %
2.0 %
2.0 %
1.9 %
2.0 %
Net charge-offs
$ 59,884
$ 49,845
$ 37,148
$ 22,658
$ 14,778
Net charge-off ratio(1)
4.4 %
3.8 %
3.0 %
2.1 %
1.6 %
(1)
Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average outstanding loans and leases held for investment during the period, excluding PPP loans.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following table presents loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and loans held for investment at fair value:
June 30,
December 31,
Unsecured personal
$ 4,371,330
$ 3,866,373
Residential mortgages
192,256
199,601
Secured consumer
237,372
194,634
Total consumer loans held for investment
4,800,958
4,260,608
Equipment finance (1)
142,073
160,319
Commercial real estate
382,738
373,501
Commercial and industrial (2)
207,580
238,726
Total commercial loans and leases held for investment
732,391
772,546
Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost
5,533,349
5,033,154
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(355,163)
(327,852)
Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net
$ 5,178,186
$ 4,705,302
Loans held for investment at fair value
404,119
925,938
Total loans and leases held for investment
$ 5,582,305
$ 5,631,240
(1)
Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment.
(2)
Includes $17.6 million and $67.0 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Such loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Association and, therefore, the company determined no allowance for expected credit losses is required on these loans.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following tables present the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
Consumer
Commercial
Total
Consumer
Commercial
Total
Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period
$ 333,546
$ 15,311
$ 348,857
$ 312,489
$ 15,363
$ 327,852
Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment
66,874
(684)
66,190
70,684
166
70,850
Charge-offs
(63,345)
(924)
(64,269)
(52,212)
(351)
(52,563)
Recoveries
4,086
299
4,385
2,585
133
2,718
Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period
$ 341,161
$ 14,002
$ 355,163
$ 333,546
$ 15,311
$ 348,857
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
Consumer
Commercial
Total
Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period
$ 173,857
$ 14,128
$ 187,985
Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment
68,314
1,739
70,053
Charge-offs
(14,707)
(1,145)
(15,852)
Recoveries
720
354
1,074
Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period
$ 228,184
$ 15,076
$ 243,260
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
PAST DUE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following tables present past due loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:
June 30, 2023
30-59
60-89
90 or More
Total Days
Unsecured personal
$ 29,768
$ 23,951
$ 23,397
$ 77,116
Residential mortgages
—
—
165
165
Secured consumer
54
51
—
105
Total consumer loans held for investment
$ 29,822
$ 24,002
$ 23,562
$ 77,386
Equipment finance
$ 485
$ —
$ 683
$ 1,168
Commercial real estate
2,115
—
10,561
12,676
Commercial and industrial (1)
184
358
1,608
2,150
Total commercial loans and leases held for investment (1)
$ 2,784
$ 358
$ 12,852
$ 15,994
Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost (1)
$ 32,606
$ 24,360
$ 36,414
$ 93,380
December 31, 2022
30-59
60-89
90 or More
Total Days
Unsecured personal
$ 21,016
$ 16,418
$ 16,255
$ 53,689
Residential mortgages
—
254
331
585
Secured consumer
1,720
382
188
2,290
Total consumer loans held for investment
$ 22,736
$ 17,054
$ 16,774
$ 56,564
Equipment finance
$ 3,172
$ —
$ 859
$ 4,031
Commercial real estate
—
102
—
102
Commercial and industrial (1)
—
—
1,643
1,643
Total commercial loans and leases held for investment (1)
$ 3,172
$ 102
$ 2,502
$ 5,776
Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost (1)
$ 25,908
$ 17,156
$ 19,276
$ 62,340
(1)
Past due PPP loans are excluded from the tables.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Change (%)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Q2 2023
vs
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
vs
Q2 2022
Non-interest income:
Origination fees
$ 70,989
$ 70,543
$ 149,252
1 %
(52) %
Servicing fees
22,015
26,380
18,166
(17) %
21 %
Gain on sales of loans
13,221
14,125
29,319
(6) %
(55) %
Net fair value adjustments
(23,442)
(15,414)
9,647
52 %
N/M
Marketplace revenue
82,783
95,634
206,384
(13) %
(60) %
Other non-interest income
3,035
3,356
7,448
(10) %
(59) %
Total non-interest income
85,818
98,990
213,832
(13) %
(60) %
Total interest income
214,486
202,413
128,468
6 %
67 %
Total interest expense
67,834
55,709
12,242
22 %
454 %
Net interest income
146,652
146,704
116,226
— %
26 %
Total net revenue
232,470
245,694
330,058
(5) %
(30) %
Provision for credit losses
66,595
70,584
70,566
(6) %
(6) %
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
71,553
73,307
85,103
(2) %
(16) %
Marketing
23,940
26,880
61,497
(11) %
(61) %
Equipment and software
13,968
13,696
12,461
2 %
12 %
Depreciation and amortization
11,638
12,354
10,557
(6) %
10 %
Professional services
9,974
9,058
16,138
10 %
(38) %
Occupancy
4,684
4,310
6,209
9 %
(25) %
Other non-interest expense
15,322
17,703
17,421
(13) %
(12) %
Total non-interest expense
151,079
157,308
209,386
(4) %
(28) %
Income before income tax benefit (expense)
14,796
17,802
50,106
(17) %
(70) %
Income tax benefit (expense)
(4,686)
(4,136)
131,954
13 %
N/M
Net income
$ 10,110
$ 13,666
$ 182,060
(26) %
(94) %
Net income per share:
Basic EPS
$ 0.09
$ 0.13
$ 1.77
(31) %
(95) %
Diluted EPS
$ 0.09
$ 0.13
$ 1.73
(31) %
(95) %
Weighted-average common shares – Basic
107,892,590
106,912,139
102,776,867
1 %
5 %
Weighted-average common shares – Diluted
107,895,072
106,917,770
105,042,626
1 %
3 %
N/M – Not meaningful
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
NET INTEREST INCOME
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)
Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-earning assets (2)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other
$ 1,512,700
$ 19,134
5.06 %
$ 1,220,677
$ 13,714
4.49 %
$ 1,023,192
$ 2,279
0.89 %
Securities available for sale at fair value
437,473
5,948
5.44 %
362,960
3,900
4.30 %
409,327
4,426
4.32 %
Loans held for sale at fair value
106,865
4,433
16.59 %
110,580
5,757
20.83 %
156,503
7,130
18.22 %
Loans and leases held for investment:
Unsecured personal loans
4,360,506
145,262
13.33 %
4,066,713
133,687
13.15 %
2,692,148
95,529
14.19 %
Commercial and other consumer loans
1,156,751
16,823
5.82 %
1,175,504
16,780
5.71 %
1,061,547
13,382
5.04 %
Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost
5,517,257
162,085
11.75 %
5,242,217
150,467
11.48 %
3,753,695
108,911
11.61 %
Loans held for investment at fair value
670,969
21,692
12.93 %
836,313
26,892
12.86 %
16,991
631
14.85 %
Total loans and leases held for investment
6,188,226
183,777
11.88 %
6,078,530
177,359
11.67 %
3,770,686
109,542
11.62 %
Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value
32,760
1,194
14.57 %
46,525
1,683
14.47 %
144,613
5,091
14.08 %
Total interest-earning assets
8,278,024
214,486
10.36 %
7,819,272
202,413
10.35 %
5,504,321
128,468
9.34 %
Cash and due from banks and restricted cash
78,221
71,878
75,517
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(354,348)
(338,359)
(202,904)
Other non-interest earning assets
686,956
666,650
490,412
Total assets
$ 8,688,853
$ 8,219,441
$ 5,867,346
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Checking and money market accounts
$ 1,397,302
$ 7,760
2.23 %
$ 1,633,691
$ 7,568
1.88 %
$ 2,463,710
$ 2,664
0.43 %
Savings accounts and certificates of deposit
5,546,862
58,761
4.25 %
4,747,478
45,705
3.90 %
1,555,607
3,414
0.88 %
Interest-bearing deposits
6,944,164
66,521
3.84 %
6,381,169
53,273
3.39 %
4,019,317
6,078
0.61 %
Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings
32,760
1,194
14.57 %
46,525
1,683
14.47 %
144,613
5,091
14.08 %
Other interest-bearing liabilities
31,409
119
1.51 %
107,520
753
2.80 %
195,948
1,073
2.19 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,008,333
67,834
3.88 %
6,535,214
55,709
3.46 %
4,359,878
12,242
1.12 %
Non-interest bearing deposits
205,750
241,954
292,750
Other liabilities
272,142
263,868
261,795
Total liabilities
$ 7,486,225
$ 7,041,036
$ 4,914,423
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
NET INTEREST INCOME (Continued)
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)
Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Total equity
$ 1,202,628
$ 1,178,405
$ 952,922
Total liabilities and equity
$ 8,688,853
$ 8,219,441
$ 5,867,345
Interest rate spread
6.48 %
6.90 %
8.21 %
Net interest income and net interest margin
$ 146,652
7.09 %
$ 146,704
7.50 %
$ 116,226
8.45 %
(1)
Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations.
(2)
Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 20,950
$ 23,125
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
1,182,974
1,033,905
Total cash and cash equivalents
1,203,924
1,057,030
Restricted cash
34,792
67,454
Securities available for sale at fair value ($579,704 and $399,668 at amortized cost, respectively)
523,579
345,702
Loans held for sale at fair value
250,361
110,400
Loans and leases held for investment
5,533,349
5,033,154
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(355,163)
(327,852)
Loans and leases held for investment, net
5,178,186
4,705,302
Loans held for investment at fair value
404,119
925,938
Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value
26,837
55,425
Property, equipment and software, net
151,608
136,473
Goodwill
75,717
75,717
Other assets
493,383
500,306
Total assets
$ 8,342,506
$ 7,979,747
Liabilities and Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing
$ 6,653,749
$ 6,158,560
Noninterest-bearing
189,786
233,993
Total deposits
6,843,535
6,392,553
Borrowings
15,675
74,858
Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value
26,837
55,425
Other liabilities
250,936
292,617
Total liabilities
7,136,983
6,815,453
Equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 108,694,120 and 106,546,995 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
1,087
1,065
Additional paid-in capital
1,647,593
1,628,590
Accumulated deficit
(403,969)
(427,745)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(39,188)
(37,616)
Total equity
1,205,523
1,164,294
Total liabilities and equity
$ 8,342,506
$ 7,979,747
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Pre-Provision Net Revenue
For the three months ended
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
September 30,
June 30,
GAAP Net income
$ 10,110
$ 13,666
$ 23,591
$ 43,198
$ 182,060
Less: Provision for credit losses
(66,595)
(70,584)
(61,512)
(82,739)
(70,566)
Less: Income tax benefit (expense)
(4,686)
(4,136)
2,439
7,243
131,954
Pre-provision net revenue
$ 81,391
$ 88,386
$ 82,664
$ 118,694
$ 120,672
For the three months ended
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
September 30,
June 30,
Non-interest income
$ 85,818
$ 98,990
$ 127,465
$ 181,237
$ 213,832
Net interest income
146,652
146,704
135,243
123,676
116,226
Total net revenue
232,470
245,694
262,708
304,913
330,058
Non-interest expense
(151,079)
(157,308)
(180,044)
(186,219)
(209,386)
Pre-provision net revenue
81,391
88,386
82,664
118,694
120,672
Provision for credit losses
(66,595)
(70,584)
(61,512)
(82,739)
(70,566)
Income before income tax benefit (expense)
14,796
17,802
21,152
35,955
50,106
Income tax benefit (expense)
(4,686)
(4,136)
2,439
7,243
131,954
GAAP Net income
$ 10,110
$ 13,666
$ 23,591
$ 43,198
$ 182,060
Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit
For the three months ended
December 31,
2022
September 30,
June 30,
GAAP Net income
$ 23,591
$ 43,198
$ 182,060
Less: Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance
3,180
5,015
135,300
Net income excluding income tax benefit
$ 20,411
$ 38,183
$ 46,760
GAAP Diluted EPS
$ 0.22
$ 0.41
$ 1.73
(A)
Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance
$ 3,180
$ 5,015
$ 135,300
(B)
Weighted-average common shares – Diluted
105,984,612
105,853,938
105,042,626
(A/B)
Diluted EPS impact of income tax benefit
$ 0.03
$ 0.05
$ 1.28
Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit
$ 0.19
$ 0.36
$ 0.45
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
September 30,
June 30,
GAAP common equity
$ 1,205,523
$ 1,190,742
$ 1,164,294
$ 1,121,410
$ 1,079,117
Less: Goodwill
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
Less: Intangible assets
(14,167)
(15,201)
(16,334)
(17,512)
(18,690)
Tangible common equity
$ 1,115,639
$ 1,099,824
$ 1,072,243
$ 1,028,181
$ 984,710
Book value per common share
GAAP common equity
$ 1,205,523
$ 1,190,742
$ 1,164,294
$ 1,121,410
$ 1,079,117
Common shares issued and outstanding
108,694,120
107,460,734
106,546,995
105,088,761
103,630,776
Book value per common share
$ 11.09
$ 11.08
$ 10.93
$ 10.67
$ 10.41
Tangible book value per common share
Tangible common equity
$ 1,115,639
$ 1,099,824
$ 1,072,243
$ 1,028,181
$ 984,710
Common shares issued and outstanding
108,694,120
107,460,734
106,546,995
105,088,761
103,630,776
Tangible book value per common share
$ 10.26
$ 10.23
$ 10.06
$ 9.78
$ 9.50
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE LendingClub Corporation