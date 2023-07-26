Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) to join Covered California health care exchange

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire residents looking for health insurance through Covered California will see a trusted name on the list — Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP).

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is among the list of options available on the Covered California exchange for those seeking coverage in 2024, Covered California officials announced Tuesday, July 25. IEHP will offer the lowest-cost silver plan in Region 17. (PRNewswire)

The Rancho Cucamonga-based not-for-profit organization will be among the list of options available on the exchange for those seeking coverage in 2024, Covered California officials announced yesterday. With four levels of coverage available to consumers, IEHP will offer the lowest-cost silver plan in Region 17. Open enrollment begins Nov. 1 and continues through Jan. 31, 2024.

IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton shared the company is excited to join Covered California pending additional state approval from the California Department of Managed Health Care. "IEHP will be only the second public managed care plan to go into the exchange," he said. "Joining Covered California is an important step to ensuring our members and others in the community can continue to access the quality health care services they need."

IEHP officials estimate every year approximately 15,000 to 20,000 of its members in Riverside and San Bernardino counties could lose their Medi-Cal coverage due to an increase in income through the current eligibility renewal process. According to new state guidelines, these individuals will be automatically enrolled into their region's lowest-cost silver plan.

Covered California is the only place Californians can go to receive financial help to make their coverage more affordable. Right now, 90% of Covered California's 1.6 million enrollees receive financial help, with many people paying $10 or less per month for their health insurance. Based on pre-pandemic trends, nearly half of the consumers who transition from Medi-Cal to Covered California will be able to get quality coverage at little to no cost.

"We're thrilled that Inland Empire Health Plan will be joining Covered California in 2024, giving consumers and our over 155,000 enrollees in Riverside and San Bernardino counties another great option for their health care coverage," said Jessica Altman, executive director of Covered California. "IEHP is joining the marketplace at a perfect time, giving more consumers transitioning from Medi-Cal the option to keep the same plan."

To learn more about Covered California, visit CoveredCA.com or call 800-300-1506.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. In its 27th year, IEHP supports more than 1.6 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). Today, IEHP has a growing network of 7,000 providers and 3,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, visit iehp.org.

About Covered California

Covered California is the state's health insurance marketplace, where Californians can find affordable, high-quality insurance from top insurance companies. Covered California is the only place where individuals who qualify can get financial assistance on a sliding scale to reduce premium costs. Consumers can then compare health insurance plans and choose the plan that works best for their health needs and budget. Depending on their income, some consumers may qualify for the low-cost or no-cost Medi-Cal program.

Covered California is an independent part of the state government whose job is to make the health insurance marketplace work for California's consumers. It is overseen by a five-member board appointed by the governor and the Legislature. For more information about Covered California, please visit http://www.coveredca.com/.

