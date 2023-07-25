TeaPot Introduces first "Good Evening Iced Tea" with New Blueberry Chamomile

Boston Beer Company's cannabis brand continues its expansion with its third style

BOSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeaPot, the cannabis-infused iced tea brand from The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM), has announced the launch of its newest flavor, Good Evening Iced Tea in Blueberry Chamomile. Blueberry Chamomile joins TeaPot's growing portfolio to elevate consumers' evenings.

This new style widens TeaPot's lineup following the launch of Mango Green Tea and Lemon Black Tea. Blueberry Chamomile Tea is infused with Black Sugar Rose, an Indica-dominant strain grown by Entourage Health Corp. under their Color Cannabis brand. This non-caffeinated iced tea is designed to create a relaxing and calming sensation, perfect for unwinding after a long day. Like all TeaPot offerings, this Blueberry Chamomile is non-carbonated, crafted to remove any cannabis taste or aroma, and contains 5mg of THC per 355mL can.

"Our new Blueberry Chamomile Iced Tea is a refreshing alternative to your evening glass of wine," said Paul Weaver, Director, Head of Cannabis for The Boston Beer Company. "It is low in sugar, caffeine free, alcohol free, and infused with a relaxing indica strain Black Sugar Rose. Whether sipping by the fire or gazing at the stars, this Good Evening Iced Tea will end your day on a high note."

TeaPot's Blueberry Chamomile Tea will debut in Ontario and be available for purchase at select dispensaries and online.

TeaPot is produced at Peak Processing Solutions (Windsor, Ontario) and distributed by Entourage Health Corp. (Toronto, Ontario).

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Brewery as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. In 2021, the company established a Canadian-based subsidiary (BBCCC, Inc.) to serve as a dedicated research and innovation hub focused on non-alcoholic cannabis beverages. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to all our respective brand websites.

About TeaPot

TeaPot is the first cannabis-infused product line from BBCCC Inc., a direct subsidiary of The Boston Beer Company. The brand expertly pairs the right tea with the right pot for the right occasion, delivering a consistent and enjoyable experience for drinkers. Each style of TeaPot contains 5mg of THC per 355mL can, and is made with real tea and premium single-source cannabis strains. For more information, visit www.drinkteapot.com.

