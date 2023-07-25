Overseas Adventure Travel Honored in Travel + Leisure 2023 World's Best Awards

O.A.T. is #4 Best Intimate-ship Ocean Cruise Line

BOSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), the leader in personalized small group and solo travel, announced that it has been named #4 in the Best Intimate-ship Ocean Cruise Lines category in the Travel + Leisure 2023 World's Best Awards.

Overseas Adventure Travel logo (PRNewsfoto/Grand Circle Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"This award reflects our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our travelers," said Brian FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer of O.A.T. "We are honored to be recognized by Travel + Leisure again this year and thank our travelers for making this possible."

According to Travel + Leisure, the Best Intimate-ship Ocean Cruise Lines category honors the smallest oceangoing vessels – those with fewer than 150 cabins. Travelers rate ships on cabins/facilities; food; service; itineraries/destinations; excursions/activities; and value.

Small ships, access to lesser-visited ports

The intimate nature of the company's Small Ship Adventures defies traditional ideas of ocean cruising. O.A.T.'s small ships can access smaller, more unique ports that others cannot.

With its small group size of no more than 16 travelers by land and 25 by ship, O.A.T. takes travelers off the beaten path where big tour groups cannot go. O.A.T. travelers stay in intimate lodgings unique to their destination, travel like locals do, and slip seamlessly into local life. Local Trip Experience Leaders offer firsthand insights and support to travelers throughout the journey.

O.A.T. itineraries are designed to focus on cultural connections—from sharing meals with families during Home-Hosted Visits and spending A Day in the Life of people who live in the regions visited, to discussing modern-day Controversial Topics with local experts and visiting Grand Circle Foundation sites such as schools, women's co-ops, and more. Travelers enjoy the choice to personalize their experience—from arriving early to extending time abroad with trip extensions—to make the most of their vacation.

Leader in Solo Travel

Solo travelers with O.A.T. enjoy unmatched value with its Free or low-cost Single Supplements. More than 130,000 solo travelers have explored with O.A.T. since 2015. Solos may also join O.A.T. through its free roommate matching service if single spaces are filled.

To learn more about O.A.T., visit www.oattravel.com or call 1-800-955-1925.

ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL

Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $250 million since 1981.

