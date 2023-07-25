Nirvana Water Sciences Secures $2.625 Million Investment as Part of Joint Venture With Inspire Health Alliance

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. ("Nirvana"), an innovative wellness and functional beverage company, is pleased to announce a further investment of $2.625 million by Flagstaff International, Inc. and other current investors.

"Nirvana Super™ Pro shots with HMB will give our physicians another tool to help achieve better outcomes." - Rick Salas

This investment will fuel the growth of Nirvana's new functional spring waters and seltzers in traditional retail as well as support a new joint venture with Inspire Health Alliance, LLC, a pioneering health care service network with more than 1,500 physicians and surgeons across the U.S.

The joint venture will offer a line of a dietary supplements aimed at boosting and protecting lean muscle mass at a time when consumers need it most. The three-ounce Nirvana Super™ Pro shots are infused with three grams of myHMB® Clear, Nirvana's exclusive multi-patented water-soluble HMB muscle wellness ingredient, as well as other proprietary ingredients.

"Extensive research supports the significant health and wellness benefits of HMB. We believe the Nirvana Super™ Pro products with HMB will give our physicians another tool to help achieve better outcomes," said Rick Salas, co-owner of Flagstaff International, Inc. and a managing partner of Inspire Health Alliance. "My partner, John Kang, and I were early investors in Nirvana and the company is now really hitting its stride. We believe the time is right for this additional investment and the joint venture with Inspire Health Alliance."

Naji Abumrad, M.D., F.A.C.S., professor of surgery at the Vanderbilt School of Medicine, and chairman of Nirvana's Scientific Advisory Board, is a world-renowned scientist and expert on systemic muscle inflammation and muscle wasting. Dr. Abumrad says, "When the body goes through trauma, like that experienced from surgery, it turns to the muscles to retrieve amino acids to rebuild. As a result, most patients experience muscle atrophy or sarcopenia at some level after surgery, which is one of the primary reasons why we started to study this issue in great depth over three decades ago. What we found was that supplementing with HMB can actually reverse muscle atrophy."

David Vanderveen, Nirvana's CEO, added, "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Inspire Health Alliance to help its physician network promote muscle wellness with our Nirvana Super™ Pro dietary supplement shots. This goes to the heart of what we do at Nirvana. We help people transform their bodies at a cellular level to live stronger, longer and more active lives."

About Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

Nirvana is an innovative wellness company that helps people transform their bodies at a cellular level and live stronger, longer and active lives. Its core line of products consists of lightly-flavored pure mountain spring waters, seltzers, shots and supplements infused with science-backed ingredients, including the unique super-ingredient, myHMB® Clear, a water-soluble form of HMB (βeta-hydroxy βeta-methylbutyrate), clinically supported to reduce muscle soreness, boost muscle recovery time, and support lean muscle mass production.

About Inspire Health Alliance, LLC

Inspire Health Alliance, LLC is a health care services company that partners with physicians and other health care providers to improve patient outcomes, lower costs and reduce risks via innovative care models and technology solutions.

