FOX CORPORATION NAMES DAVID ESPINOSA PRESIDENT OF DISTRIBUTION

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Nallen, Chief Operating Officer of Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX), today announced that David Espinosa has been appointed President of Distribution, Fox Corporation. He will succeed Mike Biard, who is stepping away after more than twenty years with FOX to accept a position outside of the Company. Espinosa, who most recently served as Executive Vice President, Distribution Strategy and Business Affairs, will now report to Nallen.

In this role, Espinosa will oversee the company's multi-platform content distribution for all its brands, including FOX Entertainment, FOX News, FOX Sports, Tubi and manage all aspects of distribution with the FOX-affiliated television stations in over 200 markets across the U.S.

"We want to thank Mike for his meaningful contributions to FOX throughout his time with us and wish him continued success in his next chapter," said John Nallen. "David has been a valued member of the FOX team for seventeen years, and we are confident that his leadership and strategic insight will provide a seamless transition for the distribution team and our partners."

"It's an honor to have the opportunity to lead such an impactful aspect of the FOX business," said Espinosa. "The team and I look forward to continuing to work with our partners throughout the industry as we provide premium value through our defining news, sports and entertainment content as only FOX can."

Espinosa has served in increasingly senior roles since joining FOX in 2006 and was named Executive Vice President Distribution Strategy and Business Affairs in 2018. In that role, he had oversight of the strategy of distribution agreements across cable, satellite and streaming, as well as FOX-affiliated television stations.

Prior to joining FOX, Espinosa spent 10 years of his early career in banking, first at Banco Nacional de Mexico (Banamex) and later at Banamex USA.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX Television Stations and Tubi Media Group. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

