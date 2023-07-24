Glacier Fresh Redefines Refreshment With These Two New Products

Soda Makers That You Didn't Know You Needed

PATERSON, N.J., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glacier Fresh, a leading provider of innovative water filtration solutions, is proud to introduce two revolutionary soda makers: the Sparkin Cold Soda Maker and the Sodaology Soda Maker. These cutting-edge products are set to transform the way we enjoy carbonated beverages.

Have you ever wished a soda maker could generate cold soda itself? Glacier Fresh made your wish come true. The Sparkin Cold Soda Maker is the first soda maker capable of generating cold soda, thanks to its innovative design and advanced cooling system. With a simple touch of a button, it delivers a refreshing sensation of chilled Sparking water, striking the perfect balance of carbonation and coolness. This versatile machine also functions as a water cooler dispenser, offering Sparking and chilled water options to cater to individual preferences.

Safety is a top priority with the Sparkin Cold Soda Maker. It features a comprehensive safety protection system, including a carbonation degree alarm and automatic pressure relief design, ensuring a worry-free experience.

On the other hand, the Sodaology Soda Maker brings a unique carbonation method that infuses CO2 from the bottom, resulting in higher dissolution and bigger bubbles. It elevates the drinking experience by enhancing the flavor and effervescence of carbonated beverages. The wide mouth bottles of the Sodaology Soda Maker allow for easy carbonation of various drinks, including those with solid ingredients like fruit slices, unlocking endless possibilities for refreshing and creative beverages.

Both soda makers boast features that ensure freshness and ease of use. With a touch of a button you can enjoy ice-cold soda water right to your glass with Sparkin.The Sodaology Soda Maker is designed with a detachable structure, making cleaning and maintenance effortless. Every nook and cranny can be easily accessed, preventing the buildup of residue and ensuring a hygienic beverage experience.

Glacier Fresh, founded in 2015, has been committed to providing healthy drinking water solutions globally. Their advanced technology and high-quality ingredients for water filtration have earned them a trusted reputation. With certifications to NSF/ANSI Standard 42 and 53, Glacier Fresh ensures clean and pure water.

The launch of the Sparkin Cold Soda Maker and Sodaology Soda Maker marks an expansion of Glacier Fresh's product line. They have gained significant traction with their independent e-commerce platform and rapid growth on social media. With their innovative soda makers, Glacier Fresh aims to become the top hydration brand not only in the USA but also in Japan, Europe, Taiwan, and other regions where their products are distributed.

With expertise in water filtration and hydration, Glacier Fresh continues to lead the industry. Their state-of-the-art production facility and over 30 patents showcase their dedication to innovation. As they expand into various retail channels and continents, their success is evident. Their research and development team is constantly pushing boundaries in water filtration, ensuring that customers experience the highest standards of refreshment and sustainability.

Choose Glacier Fresh's Sparkin Cold Soda Maker and Sodaology Soda Maker to redefine your refreshment experience. Enjoy instant, chilled Sparking water and elevate your beverage game to a new level of freshness and versatility. Join the movement to protect the planet by reducing single-use plastic bottle waste while indulging in the perfect carbonated drink. Let Glacier Fresh raise your refreshment standards today.

